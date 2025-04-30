Share this postEccentrik’s Substack2013 TEDMED: Dr. Ido Bachelet Told Us EVERYTHING That Was ComingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2013 TEDMED: Dr. Ido Bachelet Told Us EVERYTHING That Was ComingWhat's crazy isn't that they can do it, it's that they can do it in plain sight...EccentrikApr 30, 202528Share this postEccentrik’s Substack2013 TEDMED: Dr. Ido Bachelet Told Us EVERYTHING That Was ComingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46ShareIn a 2013 TEDMED talk titled The Emergence of Nanobot Society, Dr. Ido Bachelet laid it all out - the incredible capability contained within a single syringe of “a thousand billion robots.” ShareSubscribe28Share this postEccentrik’s Substack2013 TEDMED: Dr. Ido Bachelet Told Us EVERYTHING That Was ComingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore46Share
The military has used this for decades already on soldiers to monitor their vitals.
TY 😊 for this great information. This is all AGENDA 2030-50 enslavement. Americans are lazy and illiterate. They are still taking Trump's Elderly HEROIN...sad.