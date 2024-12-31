We’re human.

So we tend to think the period in which we exist is somehow the most important, or pressing, or revolutionary - the most whatever - from our infinitesimal cosmic blink of an eye.

But it isn’t, until now. For once, no matter which historical comparisons or barometers we use, we might be living through one of the most important stages of the human lifetime.

Call it a crossroads or a turning point. Call it the biggest bifurcation in the trajectory of mankind. Call it just a vague, rumbling sense that nothing has ever been like this.

Whatever you call it, call it fearlessly.

The time for sleepwalking is over. There is no resting on the laurels. Even those who choose the path of least courage and conviction, must put forth some effort for change because their existence depends on it.

Because if they don’t, they will walk off that proverbial cliff, happily or angrily, and take many with them.

This is happening all the time. In smaller numbers, mind you, but the sleepwalkers are still as dazed and dangerous as ever.

So where does that leave us?

Some people, we will simply have to let go. We can only fight for those willing to see the War.

We can’t stop, because we are winning. It might not feel that way, especially when promises hang precariously in the balance and once-seeming allies now quibble - or worse - rip each other to shreds.

But even this melee is not necessarily bad. The Streisand Effect would seem to ensure that the Truth, as bloodied and grotesque as it is, gets its day in the light.

We are not lockstep zombies. We are not vampires who hide from the light. We do not run and cower in our masks, seeking the ‘protection’ of our injections.

The one thing we do is raise the Vibration.

So in that spirit, as we move into 2025 where the words “New World Order” have never been more firmly imprinted, it’s time to Push.

Speak with knowing, feel with understanding, see with clarity. And perhaps above all else, never fail to demand accountability and action. The days of milquetoast are over. Give me the entire fuckin $1000-a-plate entrée - and don’t you dare insult me with table scraps.

We’ve learned too much, struggled for too much, to want anything less…

