The U.S. has long had one of the most egregious childhood injection schedules in the world.

Predictably, the country also has a veritable epidemic of childhood disease, with a skyrocketing number of youth chronically ill. And although a recent executive order was issued, the tenuous nature of such proposed changes cannot be denied.

Big Pharma will fight to the death to ensure their products are inside as many of us as possible. Especially the kids, who they can turn into lifelong dependents through their Sickness-for-Business model.

So, in the name of fighting back and never allowing these companies to control our lives, it’s important that we know how to protect our children.

What follows are 4 critical areas of concern, in no particular order, that can help to those ends. These are no-nonsense ways to keep the bioweapons out of your kids!

**As always, click on any photo or linked text to go directly to the source**

1. Non-Medical State Exemptions

Whether it’s medical, religious, or philosophical, the exemption requirements vary widely across states. As you can imagine, some school districts and daycare systems will battle tooth and needle to ensure your kids are ‘up to date’ on their lovely ‘immunizations.’

Others, however, are far more lax, even receptive to the idea of a totally unjabbed child.

As of May 2026, nearly thirty states allow exemptions for religious reasons, sixteen for either religious or personal reasons, and in two states, “non-medical” exemptions do not need to be specified as religious or personal.

Four states do not allow any type of non-medical exemption.

So what do you do?

If you’re seeking a non-medical exemption, it all depends on where you live. States like California are, predictably, a no-go, having removed their non-medical exemptions in 2015.

Other states, like Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, require various actions through the language of their statutes. Certain parents and guardians may have to watch an ‘educational module’ or video at a county health department to receive an exemption. Others have to submit a written dissent on the legal basis of “bona fide religious beliefs.”

Oftentimes, ‘personal’ or ‘philosophical’ objections do not suffice. And, of course, as we saw in the case of the C-19 Plandemic, states can override otherwise valid exemptions when there is a supposed emergency.

In many cases, parents and guardians must submit their state’s official exemption form with clearly stated and “sincerely held religious beliefs and practices.”

Typically, no specific denomination is required, just the framing of the opposition as religious conviction, and not a general opposition to the injections.

2. Medical State Exemptions

Given that all 50 states and D.C. allow medical exemptions, they can be easier to obtain. That is, if you know precisely what you’re doing and have a doctor on your side.

While non-medical exemptions are easier to qualify for in states that offer them, they’re absent or heavily restricted in other states. Medical exemptions, by contrast, are arguably harder to qualify for, but clearer in their rules.

Medical exemptions = harder eligibility, but always available

Non-medical exemptions = broader eligibility, but not guaranteed

Differences aside, let’s get into medical exemptions specifically because getting one approved can be a tricky task. And if you’re in a state that doesn’t allow non-medical, you’re going to need to know this.

The first thing you should remember is that this is not a personal decision. Although you can get a nurse practitioner to certify you in some states, most of the time you need a licensed physician (MD or DO).

You also have to have a ‘valid’ reason that aligns with the current CDC guidelines on contraindications and precautions.

You can check out the contraindications and precautions here.

In a nutshell, contraindications are more serious than precautions and ultimately give you a greater likelihood of exemption. Of course, sadly, the current CDC website still does its best to push “vaccines,” even providing windows for when they “can be administered later when the condition leading to a contraindication no longer exists.”

You must also remember that many states require that your doctor specify exactly which injections you cannot receive. This is often the case with medical exemptions; non-medical exemptions, however, usually apply to all injections.

It’s all about language - demonstrating that there was a “severe allergic reaction” to “a vaccine component,” or a current “moderate or severe acute illness with or without fever.”

That’s why you need a doctor on your side (and maybe a good lawyer).

So, before you try to do any of this, make sure you have a doctor you fully completely unequivocally indisputably incontrovertibly… trust.

Because otherwise? It’s all for naught!

With that said, here’s where you can get an overview of your state’s medical exemptions:

For more specificity on your state’s statutes, go to your state’s specific government website.

But let’s get back to the precise definition of “precautions” for a second. Could there be a simpler way to get an injection “deferred” (postponed) than most people realize?

Could there be a way to work the murky middle, to take advantage of the agnostic grey area?

“Diagnostic confusion”?

Turns out, there may just be a way to play the system - a bit - after all…

3. Target “Diagnostic Confusion”