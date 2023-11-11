4 Subtle Signs We're Absolutely F&@KED
Kick back, pour yourself a strong one, and let's watch this Clown World burn down together...
The world is going swimmingly and everything is better than we ever could have imagined. If you’re having issues or noticing things (don’t do that), you’re probably a racist, sexist, xenophobe, or whatever.
Anyway, back to reality…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.