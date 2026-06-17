We are besieged by propaganda.

Some people respond passively; others see it clearly; others glimpse for but a second before turning a blind eye, a closed ear, a silent tongue.

We all start somewhere; the journey is not equal, not even equivalent.

But it’s a journey, even when we feel we’re spinning our wheels, the externalities shifting with time as we sink like molasses to the quicksand of our own doing…

But enough with the figurative language.

The point is, there is an ongoing effort to skew our perceptions and lower our frequencies, and the sooner we grasp it and affect it, the sooner we can change it - for better or worse.

Many of us saw the greatest PSYOP of our time just some short years ago, and as a result, many of us are now seeing things that before we might’ve only looked through, never even knowing they’re there.

None of us, however, are flawless.

Given that we’re all exposed, we always need to be vigilant.

So, without further ado, let’s break down some of the subtle - even secret - signs of brainwashing imposed upon us.

Some of you, like me, know friends and family members, or former friends and family members, who have fallen to the brainwashing.

Maybe this article will help them, maybe it will help you… Maybe it won’t help at all.

But here it is.

Five covert and overt influences that can ultimately lead to “menticide,” the murder of the mind (and what you can do)…

1. You No Longer Control Your Milieu

The seminal 1961 book Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism by psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton says it all.

In analyzing interviews with survivors of Communist China’s “re-education” camps, Lifton identified what he termed “milieu control.” In laymen’s terms, this form of control constituted one of the main pillars of ideological totalism.

By controlling one’s milieu, or physical and social setting, totalitarians effectively control one’s communication and information. The effects are as you might imagine. The psychological environment becomes sealed. The totalitarian power structure controls all inputs, the individual is isolated, and reality quite literally changes.

But we can extend this concept well beyond Communist China.

Nowadays, the same type of milieu control is attained by algorithm-driven platforms that curate feeds and drive highly atomized ideological groups. Any other outside the group is labeled as toxic, made inhuman and evil.

As a result, the group justifies further and further extremist actions to bring down the other. Violence becomes okay. Terrorism becomes okay. At the very least, dehumanization and ostracization from society become an acceptable means to an end.

We saw this in spades during the C-19 PSYOP.

As the controlled milieu becomes more insular, the number of approved content, words, thoughts, apps - you name it - grows smaller still. Those within the group become increasingly radical, ironically believing that the growing numbers outside the group are the radical ones.

But how do you know if your milieu is being controlled?

After all, not everyone can take inventory of their thoughts and feelings consistently.

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Not sure if you’re slowly but surely being corraled into an ideological bubble?

First, notice your main emotions. Are they dominated by increasing anxiety, guilt, or intellectual discomfort when encountering mainstream news, old friends, or dissenting opinions?

Now, for many of us, it’s absurdly obvious that the mainstream news is by and large deceitful at best, an arm of abject evil, at worst.

That said, it’s important that we occasionally branch out to alternative sources, so at the very least we know what they’re planning, saying, and propagating.

A similar thing can be said for family, friends, and acquaintances, especially as we saw during the C-19 Plandemic, when all they did was regurgitate mainstream talking points while calling anything outside The Narrative “conspiracy theory.”

If you notice these same types of people becoming socially withdrawn, using rationalizations like “everyone else is wrong and crazy” - if they’re avoiding family and friends, unable to discuss certain topics for even a second, they’re probably brainwashed.

But to be fair, we too can deal with these issues. If all we consume is cynical and pessimistic content about the world (as bad as it can be), we too are shortchanging ourselves, and potentially allowing myopic thinking and feeling to dominate.

That said, those who fell for the Plandemic PSYOP are the most obvious examples of this.

We all know the type. Someone who was told or subtly pressured (or who does the telling and pressuring) to mute, block, and/or distance from people with different opinions.

Do you notice “cultural sensitivity” training at work where employees are discouraged from engaging with certain information sources? Are you told to delete or stop using certain social media platforms because they’re ‘toxic’ or ‘misleading’?

Well, then you already know…

2. An Unrelenting Demand for Purity

Published in 1956, The Rape of the Mind by psychoanalyst Joost Meerloo coins the term “menticide,” which is quite literally the killing of the mind.

Or, to conceptualize it more clearly within totalitarian systems, the use of guilt, fear, and demands to break the individual and enforce ideological conformity.

Drawing on observations of Nazi and Communist methods, Meerloo details how shame and pressure are particularly weaponized to this end.

Unfortunately, these methods are still employed today, albeit less overtly.

Take, for instance, the case of many activist circles, corporate DEI initiatives, and social media ecosystems. In many of these, so-called ‘moderators’ tightly sanction approved and unapproved speech, actions, and, by extension, thoughts and feelings.

Thanks to the inculcation of AI, the algorithms again further these censorship and suppression efforts, rewarding certain extreme content while often punishing nuanced, multidimensional positions.

By and large, deep and detailed thinking is a no-no.

Do you ever find yourself or others falling to this purity demand? Do you notice internal or external critics judging those who try to make sense of the muddled grey areas? Do you or others swing between feelings of moral superiority and crushing guilt?

It’s usually easy to detect this.

It’s all about binary thinking. Disproportionate emotional reactions (i.e., ‘Karens’) typically serve as the adult hallway monitors, forcing offenders to go through ritualistic public apologies and confessions.

Of course, apologizing is rarely the right direction. Like sharks in the water, the more blood these monitors smell, the harder they attack. If you apologize, they sense weakness, and will never relent until your life and livelihood are destroyed.

A sensible person will recognize this insanity immediately. After all, a sensible person can cultivate compassion and self-compassion. A sensible person can reframe personal errors as normal learning opportunities rather than moral failures.

If you find yourself exposed to high-purity environments, become your own honest journalists. Tackle gray area thinking headfirst, don’t fall for false dichotomies, and never waste time on the blatant ‘Karens’ - whatever you do or say, they will never be satisfied.

Some people can be reached; some cannot.

If we don’t accept this, we risk accepting something worse: our own public flagellation. While there is nuance to this, and occasional martyrdom is fruitful, for most of us, the greatest impacts come from reaching for those who can still be touched.

Remember that!

3. Self-Betrayal & Invasion of Privacy

In Cults in Our Midst (1996), psychologist Margaret Singer explores the systematic use of confession and personal disclosure for dark mind control. Whether it’s to erode your identity, make you emotionally dependent, or gain psychological leverage, forcing you to disclose personal details is a must for manipulators.

Singer’s research specifically stems from decades of studying cult survivors and high-control groups, both of which feed upon the individual’s self-betrayal.

But here’s the thing.

We’re told “vulnerability” is a good thing. We’re told we need to stop suppressing our feelings. We’re told we need to find healthy outlets, for both physical and mental well-being.

And this is true.

If, if it’s the proper context.