Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
1d

The horror continues. Unabashedly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grazyna Samborska's avatar
Grazyna Samborska
1dEdited

Thanks! All Big Pharma products are poisonous but people still rolling up their sleeves and swallow the pills....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eccentrik and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture