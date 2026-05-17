D R I N K T H E K O O L A I D

Or in this case, just consume everyday products that sparkle and dance before our eyes in mesmerizing fashion like a kaleidoscopic commercial of our demise…

Truth is, we’re being systemically and systematically poisoned. We’re being culled. We’re being (dis)connected. We’re being dehumanized. We’re being killed and sickened, and those who sustain or remain hooked up to an ever-growing AI control grid.

Monitored. Surveilled. Coerced. Controlled. Mind Controlled.

“Transhumanism” doesn’t mean some newfangled, awe-inspiring form of humanity. It doesn’t mean we transcend, ascending to spellbinding technical heights, living within our magnificent natural environments with newfound symbiosis.

What it means? What it means is that we die.

Transhumanism = Exterminism

None of this happens by chance.

These people, these people who speak openly about not needing us, who push their AI gods and worship Satan?

And yes, the C-19 nanoweapon injections were the most blatant example of their plan thus far, but we have to understand that the weapons are, essentially, ubiquitous.

The toxins, chemicals, contaminants, poisons, additives, whatever you wish to call them - they’re basically everywhere at this point. And you better believe that the Elites have their ‘cures.’

They have their advanced methods of blood filtration, they have their private areas removed from geoengineering, they have their cutting-edge drugs and long-standing natural remedies (most of which they suppress), in case their global omnicidal methods end up hurting them as well.

But they also have their hubris.

And it is in that hubris that they almost don’t care if they themselves suffer some secondary or downstream effects from this planetary poisoning.

In some ways, it’s self-loathing. Perhaps they were shoved into a locker too many times when they were younger. Maybe they were passed around as sex objects among adults when they were younger. Maybe they’ve simply been trained - through learned behavior and the warped DNA of their ancient inbred bloodlines - to feel, think, and behave a certain way.

Whatever the case may be, you can usually sniff them out…

Notice how so many Transhumanists don’t have children, or don’t allow their children to participate with the supposedly amazing new technologies they push on the rest of us?

Notice how they talk cavalierly about not needing humans in the future, as if they’re the demigods to decide, as if everyday normal people are just cattle or sheep or ants.

But don’t believe me. Because, as always, you should take their word for it…

And it’s hitting all of us.

These AI campuses are almost too large to fathom. Never before in history have we seen such a concerted, frenzied push for data centers of this scale and scope. Not to mention their immediate environmental effects, disturbing communities, draining resources, and further positioning we, the people, as afterthought peasants.

Oh, and it’s not entirely true that humans won’t be needed. Some will, at least some in the beginning, to power up the AI-Mainframe.

Or, shall we call it, the AI Brainframe?

Simply put, Transhumanism (a part of which is technocracy) is everywhere you look. And that’s because it’s using all of us - the hivemind of humanity - to create its artificial, demon-driven “godhead.”

It’s everywhere you look, but it’s also in places you don’t look. Little nooks and crannies, sundries hiding in plain sight, and other lovely luminous gems stowed away in the dark.

When we talk about ‘Transhumanist Trojan Horses,’ we’re not even talking about anything that special. We’re basically just talking about the fact that most people don’t know. They simply don’t know, and many don’t care, and that’s by design, too.

They’re made not to care, not to think, not to question, not to act:

But we don’t have to speak about the clandestine CIA mind-control and interrogation program launched in 1951, known as Project Artichoke, the precursor to MKUltra.

Not at all. All we have to do is look at many everyday products, everyday exposures, and everyday things that are Trojan-horsing the next level of transhumanist tech right beneath our noses and flesh.

So, without further ado, let’s break it all down. Simply click on any photo or link that follows for a deeper dive.

Here are 6 areas of concern, and what you can do…

1. Processed Treats & Candies

Now, you might be thinking, well duhhh, they’re called processed for a reason.

But here’s the thing. Most people don’t realize exactly how these items are not just bad for us, but could serve as a theoretical vehicle for furthering transhumanism inside us.

We’re talking the IoBNT folks, and while it may sound like science fiction, if you’ve read my articles, you know I bring the receipts.

For instance, consider white chocolates, chewing gum, and sweets. We’re talking everything from M&Ms coatings to Trident White/Mentos gums, candy corn, jelly beans, and many other types of chocolate/sweets.

In many of these products, it’s been common practice to use Titanium Dioxide E171 nanoparticles for appealing color and shine, a percentage of which are TiO2 nanoparticles, meaning they’re under 100 nanometers.

Basically, this means they’re small enough to go anywhere in your body, bypassing your built-in physical barriers.

In fact, in children, there’s a lot of exposure, and it accumulates, crossing the gut-blood-brain barriers - an effective mechanism for cancer.

So, it’s no wonder the European Union officially banned titanium dioxide in 2022 due to genotoxicity, meaning it doesn’t merely damage cellular DNA, but also causes mutations that can be inherited!

Nonetheless, the United States FDA still permits the use of titanium dioxide, given it’s under a certain percentage of product weight.

But here’s where the IoBNT comes into play…

Ingested nanoparticles like these could act as stable “seeds” for gut-based self-assembly or even “nodes” that respond to external signals.

In theory, TiO2 could be like the Transhumanist base.

It might not have the potency or specificity of other intrabody nanoparticles, but it can certainly be manipulated, and at the very least, this ubiquitous food additive forms a distributed, stable antenna array in billions of people.

External signals of specific frequencies could potentially coordinate - even if just weakly - cascading effects throughout the body.

Even if these impacts aren’t remotely and precisely controlled, they increase inflammation (thereby all diseases), sickening the populace and making them more complacent and compliant, and thereby more easily controlled.

2. Toothpastes & Oral Care Products

Even your “non-fluoride” favorites may be a gateway to another world.

If not another world, another biome. A microbiome - numerous microbiomes - existing inside your body, teeming with all the wrong (and right) organisms for the taking.

Enter: Nano-Hydroxyapatite, Nano-TiO2, and Silver nanoparticles.

If you’re a normal brusher of teeth, as are most people, then you probably use some kind of paste for cleansing. And when you’re using that some kinda paste, you’re probably also ingesting some kinda ingredients that you don’t want in your body.

Check the ingredients label. Check the everything.

Remember the importance of your mouth. I know how that sounds, but in terms of, say, the sublingual. It’s considered an excellent, highly effective mechanism for rapid, targeted, and non-invasive drug delivery.

It’s also, in general, linked to all kinds of health issues. After all, an unhealthy mouth is associated with basically poor health throughout the body - it’s inextricable.

Clearly, it’s a good attack vector.

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So basically, what we have is a bait and switch.

While getting rid of fluoride is crucial - especially for the pineal gland - oftentimes those same toothpastes and dental products contain something else that isn’t much better.

Are these nanoparticles necessarily ‘smart’ matter aggregating to form some intrabody internet system?

Not necessarily, but at the very least, as with all the items in this article, they’re weakening the body and brain, making us all more malleable (and less likely to fight back) in the long run.

And a big part of Transhumanism is, as you know, stripping away that fire and spirit that makes us human…

3. Sunscreens & Skincare Lotions

Nowadays, we hear about chemicals that should be avoided in sunscreens and skincare products all the time. In fact, you can go through a laundry list of them, everything from parabens to benzene, retinyl palmitate, octocrylene, and many others.

But what about Zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles?

If you read the mainstream research on ZnO, you’re assured of one thing. It’s safe. It’s effective. In fact, we’re told it’s highly effective, a broad-spectrum physical sunscreen ingredient that fights back against UVA and UVB rays.

However, the main reason given that ZnO is safe, especially when considering the inner workings of the body, is the reputed fact that it almost never penetrates the skin barrier. Instead, it primarily accumulates on the skin surface.

Of course, what if that doesn’t matter?

In the greater understanding of an IoBNT, zinc oxide nanoparticles could serve as a theoretical ‘skin array.’ In other words, a durable, photo-active coating that interfaces with the cutaneous microbiome, sebum, sweat, and lipid matrix.

And, given that many people regularly apply skincare products, there is no need for some injectable systemic distribution.

If there’s a surface antenna array responsive to sunlight, artificial light, or EM fields, this could serve a critical role in body-wide coordination. Suddenly, routine skincare becomes an invisible, upgradable “smart skin” interface.

Sound nuts? Perhaps in a past where we were all naïve, but merely consider the properties of this mineral and how it can be manipulated: