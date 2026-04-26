Since 2021, there have been numerous reports of people feeling ‘off.’

And we’re not talking about the injected. We’re talking about people merely near the injected, and in some studies, the majority of women in close proximity have shown menstrual abnormalities within one week of continuous exposure.

Others have complained of different symptoms. Pronounced fatigue. Neurological issues. Recurring colds. And in the worst cases, individuals regularly around the injected themselves experienced strokes, heart attacks, and abnormal clotting!

Thousands upon thousands of ‘shedding’ reports do not lie.

So, even if you didn’t receive the nanoweapon injections, there is a possibility - not a large one - but a possibility, that you too could have irregularities within you leading to health issues.

This is not to fearmonger or create panic over the asymptomatic, as the mainstream media did about C-19. Rather, this is a solemn look at something that should concern all of us.

Especially when “AICs” are, in rare cases, aggregating within the uninjected…

It’s always important to treat these issues with a realistic outlook.

Are people reporting adverse outcomes from apparent shedding or transmission? Yes. Is this happening in the majority of people? No.

Are people who received the C -19 injections suffering adverse outcomes and dying? Absolutely. Is this happening to the majority of people who received the injections? No, at least as far as we can tell.

But then again, that’s why “vaccines” usually take 10 to 15 years to be developed. And even then, research shows that the uninjected are significantly healthier than the injected.

Sickness-for-Business, and that’s only the start of it.

So, in the name of promoting health and spreading real information, not Pharma-approved mis- and disinformation, let’s cover our bases.

The following tests and laboratory analyses can help determine if you are being affected by the components of the C-19 nanoweapon injections. If you’re concerned for yourself or those you know, whether injected or not, consider the following.

The research is linked in-text and via photos, so you can dive as deep down the rabbit hole as you’d like simply by clicking…

I hope these help!

1. G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Autoantibody Panel

It’s all about the antibodies.

At least as far as this one’s concerned. Basically, this panel measures what are known as functional autoantibodies against G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Measuring this is critical because autoantibodies are essentially antibodies that mistakenly target your own body - and when they stick to GPCRs, everything can go haywire.

This can lead to blocked signals, overstimulated signals, or even just confused normal signals. From here, it gets even worse, leading to everything from blood vessel dysregulation to heart rate mayhem, nervous system imbalance, and poor energy regulation.

In people with “Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome” (PACVS), the pattern of these antibodies is different from what you’d normally see. One type goes up a lot, while another goes down. Again, just haywire.

And even if someone doesn’t feel obvious symptoms, something can still be off. These antibodies might still be interfering with how the body regulates circulation and energy use.

Specifically, in the injected-injured, AT1R-Ab levels rise significantly while α2B-AR-Ab levels drop. It’s an important test to begin to uncover what’s really going on, you might say, under the hood.

And if you’re looking for providers or access to these tests, you’re in luck.

Try the following links for kits and/or analyses:

But remember: this is not definitive.

None of these tests are, so, in some cases, if you certainly feel as if you’re suffering from post-injection issues and the tests are saying you’re fine, you probably need more tests.

Based on the results of different analyses, you can then formulate a treatment protocol that is right for you.

2. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) and Interleukin-8 (IL-8) Cytokine Blood Test

In this case, it’s all about inflammation.

Not just inflammation, but chronic inflammation. When the two specific inflammatory chemicals - IL-6 and IL-8 - are always raised, that essentially means the immune system is always ‘on.’

But not ‘on’ in the good sense, like it’s constantly vigilant. This means your immune system is unnecessarily ‘on.’

Hey, we all need our downtime…

What this indicates is that your body’s energy factories, your mitochondria, are being overly stressed. This is attributable to the injection in more than 80% of cases, and is considered one of the most reliable blood findings to indicate PACVS.

And you’ll know it’s happening because you’ll experience issues like long-term fatigue, problems with your autonomic nervous system, and other issues that unfortunately stretch across multiple organs.

If your body is struggling to regulate heart rate and blood pressure, and you feel constantly dizzy, it could very well be due to elevated inflammatory markers.

Bottom line: Persistently high IL-6 and IL-8 are a clear red flag for ongoing, injection-triggered immune dysregulation.

If you’d like to learn more about testing and analysis options, check out the following links:

3. Free Triiodothyronine (fT3) Serum Test