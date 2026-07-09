Throughout 2024, various supposedly ‘cutting-edge’ injections for pets were approved, still unbeknownst to most pet owners today.

And therein lies the problem.

Based on the new Nobivac NXT platform, Merck’s latest products were touted like never before. The pharmaceutical company’s webpages, as you might imagine, are still filled with superlatives:

“ Breakthrough scientific achievement.”

“ Innovative technology.”

“Unparalleled combination of optimal safety and robust efficacy.”

Only one problem. These aren’t just any companion pet injections. These take it to a whole “NXT-Level,” employing for the first time in our nonhuman friends, “self-amplification.”

If that gives you pause, it should. It’s not something we want in humans, it’s not something we want in non-humans, it’s not something we want around any living being for that matter, due not only to what it can do in the body, but also because of its shedding potential.

Even if you don’t ‘take it,’ you still might ‘receive it.’

But while it’s easy to get fixated on these “revolutionary” new pet injections, we have to ask ourselves: what about the traditional ones?

What about the so-called tried-and-true?

What about all the other ones that so many pet lovers take their furry, four-legged friends to get? Just think of all the vet visits, all the different series, all the different ‘boosters,’ and of course, the fact that with dogs, a tiny Chihuahua receives the same dose as a 200-lb St. Bernard.

But that’s okay, we’re told. After all, half-doses won’t elicit a proper immune response, so we can’t do that! The doses are fine, they say. The data is proven. It’s all safe & effective…

Is it, though?

If you’re here reading this article, you may be curious. You may be confused. Perhaps you’re simply seeking a different perspective, one you won’t see from major organizations like the World Veterinary Association (WVA), the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), or the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Whatever your reason, you’re probably beginning to rethink the ‘immunization schedule’ for your pets, especially after everything that’s happened over the past ~6 years.

So without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Here are 6 ways to protect your pets - armed with the arsenal of knowledge and resources you absolutely need…

**Click on any image or underlined link to go directly to the source**

1. Seek Medical Exemptions

Before you implement any of the strategies outlined in this article, it’s important to know where you personally stand.

Many “conspiracy theorist” veterinarians - who are often holistic or homeopathic - will tell you that some injections are recommended. Although mostly skeptical of routine injections and so-called boosters, these vets will actually advise against zero injections.

In fact, holistic vets like Dr. Judy Morgan, Dr. Jean Hofve, and others generally support minimal core injections rather than none at all. Some of them, in the case of Dr. Morgan, even provide their own protocols that you can research and purchase online.

That said, some pet owners want to avoid ALL injections.

If that’s you, let’s take a closer look at the core injections, typically distemper + parvovirus, and rabies. While these diseases are said to be frequently fatal and highly contagious, it’s important to review the facts yourself.

According to one analysis of the CDC National Rabies Surveillance System data, the “adjusted incidence rate” is 1.43 per 1 million uninjected dogs and 6.68 per 1 million uninjected cats:

For canine distemper and parvovirus, there are no authoritative population-level incidence rates, but it is said that these diseases are more common in high-density areas, such as shelters, rescues, and other housing.

Unfortunately, especially if you live in the United States, avoiding these shots and the rabies shots is difficult - but it is possible.

While many pet owners may opt for a thimerosal-free version of the rabies shot, certain vets caution against getting it. According to practitioners like Patricia Jordan, DVM, the rabies injection is a far cry from “safe & effective,” potentially harming dogs in particular in at least 65 ways.

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This is where medical exemptions can help.

Particularly when a licensed veterinarian determines that an injection would endanger the animal’s health.

You just have to know what you can and can’t do.

As with people, these exemptions are not granted for convenience, philosophical reasons, or mild concerns, and usually require documentation indicating prior adverse reactions, certain life-threatening immune-mediated diseases, or serious conditions that may make your pet vulnerable.

Although the legalities are always changing, various states offer medical exemptions. This includes states like Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and more.

A good source for up-to-date information is the Animal Legal & Historical Center.

It can be laborious. In most cases, receiving a medical exemption will require that you submit a veterinarian certification to local/public health authorities for approval, that you expressly acknowledge any risks and liability, and in some cases, that your pet receive a titer test.

It’s a good idea to always verify laws & statutes with your state veterinarian, local health department, or animal control.

Remember: exemptions are handled at county and city levels too.

So, check your municipal codes. While some states may lack statewide mandates, they can still have strong local requirements.

In the case of states like Hawaii, pets that permanently reside on the islands do not need to receive rabies injections. However, pets that are imported into Hawaii must follow strict, mandatory quarantine requirements.

2. Use Antibody Titer Testing

For some pet owners, exemptions are not feasible or even possible.

So, if you’re considering a middle-of-the-ground option, this is where antibody titers can come in handy.

Many holistic veterinarians recommend this option instead of the routine ‘boosters.’ The reasons for this are multifold, but basically, it’s because continued boosters can increase the risk of adverse events, while also being totally unnecessary.

It’s important to consider that puppies and kittens receive antibodies from their mothers, and many of the injections are even said to be long-lasting, conferring lifelong immunity, making continued injection pointless.

Overall, lifestyle, location, health status, and titers should guide decisions, and nothing else.

When undergoing titer testing for protective antibodies, it’s particularly important to look at the core injections, such as canine distemper virus (CDV), canine parvovirus (CPV), and canine adenovirus (CAV-2) in dogs, and their feline equivalents like feline panleukopenia virus (FPV) in cats.

If the results are positive, you can avoid the overkill pressure of annual or triennial boosters.

Unfortunately, many vets may still require the initial puppy/kitten series and the one-year ‘booster.’

This is why - by and large - titer testing is most appropriate for adult pets.

And, should a certain vet try to push you around, remember to go to the authoritative source.

After all, major studies and guidelines from the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) demonstrate that “durable immunity” from modified-live virus (MLV) core injections often lasts many years or even lifelong after the initial series.

If you’re a U.S. pet owner, titer testing is available to you in every state. Your vet will simply draw a sample of blood and send it to an accredited lab. For rabies, only a handful of labs in the country are specialized to do the testing; for the other titer tests, every state has routine clinical laboratories that can complete the testing.

Currently, no U.S. state accepts titers in place of rabies injections. That said, such tests may support a medical exemption request, depending on your state and/or locality.

As for non-rabies core injections, there are generally no legal mandates.

As always, check your current state laws just to be sure.

The total cost of a given test will obviously vary by provider and insurance, but if ordered through a commercial lab, it can run you anywhere from $100 to $250 before insurance, not including other blood drawing and office fees.

Rabies antibody titer testing is usually more expensive and includes everything from specimen collection to shipping and professional fees, in some cases exceeding $400.

Depending on the disease type, tests may be either combination panels or individual-based.

3. Space Out Injections and Avoid Multi-Antigen Combos

Another route you can take with your pets is to simply space out the injection schedule. Always be wary. Some vets will try to push extra shots simply for an extra buck or to suck up to their pharma-friendly masters.

If you’re concerned that your pets are subject to excessive injections (many people argue that any injection is excessive), then it’s time to take a stand.

Even if your pet is only receiving a small number of injections throughout their lifetime, the stats are quite alarming. The data shows that each additional injection administered per vet visit can raise the likelihood of adverse events significantly.