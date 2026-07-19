We all know the type.

They won’t listen to anything you say. If they do, their thoughts are mostly made up, so when they nod their heads and don’t have vacant eyes, they’re only pretending to care.

Their responses, predictable. Their thoughts and feelings - not actually theirs. Heavily ingrained through non-stop brainwashing.

Some will change the subject, some will become emotionally volatile, some will simply shut down and turn silent as stone.

Perhaps you don’t even care about convincing them, but then you remind yourself. It’s not about them. They might have kids, they might have family members, they might have power over malleable minds that need to be saved.

But therein lies the challenge. As you know, these psychological defense mechanisms are often extremely difficult to overcome.

But what if there’s another route?

It’s about time, and now more than ever, people are finally beginning to lose their institutionalized trust in the Medical Establishment. The number of Americans who say “vaccines” are extremely important is down from 58% in 2019 to 40% today.

Meanwhile, roughly 1 in 4 say they know someone who was killed by the C-19 injections.

If you’re trying to break through the conditioning, not just with the C-19 injections, but bioweapon injections in general, it’s time to sow the seed.

Know the history, show the history.

Here are 7 times Big Pharma brought death, disease, and suffering upon the people of this world…

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1. Purdue Pharma & the Opioid Crisis

This is one that everybody should know about, unless they live under a Fauci-approved rock.

As you may remember, once upon a time not long ago, the honest actors over at Purdue Pharma aggressively marketed Oxycontin. They touted is as being less addictive and even suitable for broader use, and when the inevitable addiction, death & disease struck in massive numbers, they diverted.

Thankfully, they were eventually held (somewhat) accountable.

In 2020 came the global resolution, some $3.5 billion in criminal fines, a forfeiture of $2 billion and various additional civil settlements.

Following, multi-state settlements involving the Sackler family came out to roughly $7.4 billion.

While it’s difficult to approximate the sheer number of people killed, sickened, and led into a life of hellacious opioid dependency, the CDC points to some startling figures.

According to the CDC, about 806,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses between 1999–2023, with nearly 80,000 opioid-involved deaths occurring in 2023 alone.

This case and the ‘epidemic’ it created are a good starting point for getting people to question Big Pharma in general. Some of the most financially successful companies will do terrible things when financial incentives become misaligned.

If anything, they’re more likely to because they’re financially successful (or they’re financially successful because they do).

If the product was marketed ethically and safely, why were record fines imposed?

Hopefully, even the most fervent pharma supporters and “vaccine” advocates can ask themselves the simple, logical questions…

2. Pfizer’s 2009 Off-Label Promotion Settlement

Pfizer - ever heard of ’em?

Pfizer, through the global pharmaceutical giant formed in 1995, Pharmacia & Upjohn, illegally promoted multiple medications. As it turned out, Bextra, Geodon, Zyvox, and Lyrica were all promoted for “off-label” uses, as the doctors raked in illegal kickbacks with impunity.

They even submitted false claims to government healthcare programs, no doubt ‘greasing the wheels’ so they could do what they do best.

At the time, this was one of the largest healthcare fraud settlements in the history of the U.S.

The settlement was $2.3 billion and the criminal fine was ~$1.2 billion - but how many people were left permanently harmed or dead?

The four anti-psychotic, antibiotic, and anti-epileptic drugs did serious damage, that much was certain.

Bextra, for one, was associated with serious cardiovascular risks and sometimes-fatal skin reactions before being withdrawn. Meanwhile, off-label antipsychotic use even carried FDA black-box warnings about increased mortality in elderly dementia patients.

They didn’t care about hurting and killing people, they didn’t tell the truth about the drugs’ purported uses, and they all got richer illegally in the process.

Nothing to see here, just more felony misbranding convictions and billion-dollar fraud settlements.

3. GlaxoSmithKline - Paxil, Wellbutrin, & Avandia

This one was another doozy. Just a cool $3 billion slap on the wrist for fraud and failure to report safety data.

In the end, GSK pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to:

Promoting Paxil for pediatric use despite safety concerns

Promoting Wellbutrin for unapproved uses

Not properly reporting safety data regarding Avandia, a Type 2 diabetes drug

But it didn’t end there. The 2012 settlement also involved charges stemming from off-label marketing, kickbacks, and false claims.