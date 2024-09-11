The richest men in the world are your friends.

Well, some of them maybe, and now it seems Facebook front-man Mark Zuckerberg is positioning himself to be one too.

Recently, the jiu-jitsu master penned a little letter of regret, erhh victimhood about being bullied and “repeatedly pressured” to remove content that could have saved millions of lives.

Zuckerberg, who gave $400+ million to questionable causes, claims that his company did not agree with the reasoning behind the pressure:

In a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg alleges that the officials, including those from the White House, “repeatedly pressured” Facebook for months to take down “certain COVID-19 content including humor and satire”… “I believe the government pressure was wrong and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter dated Aug. 26 and posted on the committee’s Facebook page and to its account on X.

You can see the letter here:

But there are a few problems with this…

The COVID censorship began well before 2021, and many of us experienced this personally

Not only did Facebook censor content, it promoted content - the actual COVID misinformation (i.e., “safe & effective”)

Facebook has systematically censored other information that did not favor certain political and ideological beliefs

Facebook continues to flag and censor ‘misinformation’ (that will undoubtedly be proven true)

So let’s not pretend like Cuckerberg is some innocent doe in the headlights. What he is is a smart guy who’s trying to cover his ass and get ahead of the curve. As the embers of free speech are finally starting to ignite worldwide, he knows what’s coming.

He’s also going through a bit of a mid-life crisis - although I’m not sure about the specific lifespans of androids…

But all jokes aside, this is a guy whose company contributed to countless cases of unnecessary death, disease, and injury.

The power of these technocrats cannot be overstated. They blatantly and subtly manipulate the minds of the masses, often not by what they commit, but by what they omit.

Even so, they see the writing on the wall.

Both Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Bezos have tried to curry favor with Trump, especially after he literally dodged a bullet. Heck, Little Marky even called Trump to tell him that there’s ‘no way’ he could get behind a Democrat, despite never supporting a Republican before.

By the way, doesn’t Jeff Bezos own the Washington Post?

Of course, we’d be lying to ourselves to pin this all on the almighty techies with their workplace flip-flops and meditation chambers.

After all, there was certainly a lot of pressure from the Medical Hegemony:

So, no matter where we want to allocate the most blame, responsibility, liability, malicious intent - you name it - one thing remains clear: the ‘misinformation’ was true and accurate.

It was true and accurate, it was suppressed and censored, and countless across the world died and are still suffering today.

But the tides are turning…

Say what you will of the “Father of the Vaccine,” but he’s at least claiming that he will fight the free speech battle if re-elected. His vow to ban “any federal employee from colluding to limit speech” and “fire any federal bureaucrat who engaged in domestic censorship under the Harris regime” has certainly lit a fire under his supporters.

And, given the recent endorsement of the seemingly benevolent technocrat, Elon Musk, this might just be ruffling the feathers of the less-popular Zuckerberg et al.

Who doesn’t wanna be the favorite son?

Nonetheless, all of this is for naught if something doesn’t happen soon. We all saw how the mainstream media and social media worked monolithically to mind control the public during the Plandemic.

We know how easy, seemingly, it is to motivate people to do something against their own wishes through fear. And we know how easy, seemingly, it is to pressure them to continue to do those things, even killing themselves, so long as their egos are coddled.

What could be the effects, given the upcoming election? What newfangled tricks and deceptions will Big Tech pull out, despite its ostensible commitment to fairness and freedom?

Nobody knows for sure. But in the words of one of the most divisive figures in world history, they could be yuuuuuuuge…

Share