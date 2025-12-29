In one, everyone is fine. They’re right. They’re righteous. They did what they were told from the beginning, and like paragons of virtue and courage, have ushered in a new golden age of medical marvels.

All by saving us from the most harrowing time in human health history…

In another timeline, the current timeline, they were wrong. Not just wrong, but dead wrong. What was once an exciting new frontier of vaccinology has darkened and dropped, into an abyss of unimaginable human suffering.

And yet, many remain blissfully ignorant of it all.

Arguably the largest and most active message board dedicated solely to the C-19 injections, it started out as you might expect. Typical of censorious Reddit, groupthink dominated. If you questioned the “safe & effective,” you were immediately downvoted and attacked.

If you continued, you were banned.

By and large, the early 2021 C-19 injections were protected. They were praised. Revered, even.

Any claims to the contrary, however well grounded in actual science, represented an affront to The Science™. The conspiratorial, anti-science, anti-vax rubbish of fringe lunatics.

And why wouldn’t it be?

After all, everybody was just dandy after receiving their initial injections.

As for those poor souls who reported serious adverse events? Either lying or the victims of their own “vaccine hesitancy.”

What other explanation could there be? Especially when the vacciiiines barely even hurt…

Side effects or no side effects, what really mattered to Redditors was that these injections did what was claimed. And that, of course, was the driving force behind the tireless hallway monitors of r/CovidVaccinated.

Not to be sullied by my misinformation spreaders, the subreddit flagged and removed all dissenters. If you spoke outside your purview, you met your match.

Self-assured and all-knowing, The Experts™ had the answers.

Nothing to fret, nothing to question. The Official Narrative would continue at all costs, sickness and death be damned.

But the lies and deceptions were crumbling…

Which meant the Official Narrative needed some reshaping. The speed of science was moving the goalposts faster than ever, inventing new definitions, changing established ones, and now blaming COVID positives among the jabbed on the term du jour, “breakthrough infections.”

And once again, The Experts™ admonished us for casting doubt on the safety and efficacy of the miracle injection.

The new propaganda line was out:

“The fact remains that getting vaccinated is effective in preventing people from getting severely ill or dying from the disease. Even as new COVID-19 variants appear, vaccines continue to hold their ground. But since no vaccine is perfect, it is expected that we will see COVID-19 breakthrough infections.”

Meanwhile, over at r/CovidVaccinated, even the most heavily brainwashed were beginning to see cracks in the facade:

Fortunately, some were waking up faster than others.

And - perhaps for the first time since the rollout of the beautiful shots - people were no longer banned for pointing out the obvious charade.

For once, since the frenzy of the Plandemic PSYOP, you could actually speak the truth, as simple as restating the talking heads’ own fallacious or fraudulent words:

There seemed to be a shift in the narrative, or at the very least, a shift in how people were perceiving the narrative. It was happening, and the once-bastion of jab lovers the world round, r/CovidVaccinated was quickly becoming a place to commiserate.

Not only were the ‘fully vaccinated’ testing positive repeatedly, but they were also feeling unwell in other ways.

Most notably, they were noticing something. Something undeniable. Time and time again, the unjabbed were not getting sick…

What were once considered fake anecdotes were becoming more and more frequent. Not just personal stories or anomalous occurrences reported anonymously online, but real-world realities.

The anecdotes were data points, and those data points were becoming statistics. And the latest, unbiased research - untethered to pharmaceutical agendas - was proving it true.

Finally, the hive mind of r/CovidVaccinated was unraveling. Those who once championed the injections most fiercely were falling onto their own sword. Victims of their beloved syringe.

The question on everyone’s mind was clear as day:

Some remained steadfast, responding, “yes, absolutely,” boasting about their excellent health after having “gotten boosted every half a year since the first.”

They thanked The Science™, applauded the jabs, and signaled their commitment to masking, socially distancing, and getting their regular injections.

Their enthusiasm, however, was not echoed by the majority of their peers.

And that’s where we find ourselves now. As dispiriting as it can be to talk to the average person, to see the continued push for “mRNA,” to learn of all the ongoing atrocities to which the general public remains so ignorant, there is hope.

If the most frothing-at-the-mouth, pro-injection, brainwashed message board on the internet can do an almost complete reversal, then anyone can.

That is, if they learn it the hard way…

Sure, it’s pathetic and pitiful that many people had to nearly kill themselves to understand (karmic justice, perhaps?), but it does signal that there is a turn in public sentiment, whether openly stated or not.

That said, the damage is done with plenty more damage to come. But hey, at least this isn’t happening in a vacuum. There are positive forces at play here, too, and they’re only going to have power if we continue to fuel them.

Many people are too far gone, many are accomplices of Evil, many will never receive forgiveness - that’s the reality. But not all, I believe, are damaged beyond repair. Some people received what effectively was a placebo in the Mass Experiment, some were spared by conscientious nurses who swapped out the formula, and some, inexplicably, were simply unaffected by whatever was in that syringe.

Fact is, we’ll never know for sure, but if we don’t see silver linings in any of this, what’s the point?

We can scream in our echo-chambers all we want, but if we aren’t reaching new horizons, at least touching new audiences, then where can we go from here?

As one Redditor put it, sometimes it’s as simple as reminding people - when they’re ready - of the Truth from day one.

Besides, for all the shit these authoritarian bootlickers put us through, who doesn’t find catharsis in a little I-told-you-so?

I sure as Heaven-Hell know I do.

Now, assuming we’re all still mostly human, let’s just hope there are a few people with brains willing to listen…

