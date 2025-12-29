Eccentrik’s Substack

V Z
V Z's avatar
V Z
11h

Now, after the crime that has been committed and is ongoing, all the locks of the prisons with the most terrible criminals, at least on this planet, must be opened.The boundaries that held back the monsters were blurred, the most treacherous crime that the history of "humanity" could ever remember. The scale and number of victims is horrifying.

Garrett vail
Garrett vail
7h

Thanks for detailing the shift in the winds Eccentrik. I was briefly on Reddit four years ago and tried to alert people to the dangers. I found them uniformly, hostile and ignorant frankly, not realizing that most of the voices like mine had been banned.

But I have to say it doesn’t make me happy to be right in hindsight. whatever you think about viruses and vaccines, the real illness is the division between us and them. It may sound naïve, but we have to heal the split between those of us who think we know and those other people who don’t. the split can be very real appearing because it is the essence of the well designed psy op.

I’ve known of more than one friend who passed from these injections. I think we all do if we care to look closely which many people do not. nevertheless it’s my job to make sure I see everyone as myself. Otherwise I will not complete the mission that I came here to do which was to learn how to love unconditionally.

