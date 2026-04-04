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Brian's avatar
Brian
2d

I read the pizzagate stuff when it was released, and it was obvious then that this was something very weird. And the artwork-it is totally gross, not at all beautiful, not something any normal person would want in their home and certainly would not show other people. Pretty obvious at that point that this was about illegal sex. It was beyond suspicious that mainstream media kept saying that the theory was debunked when there was no debunking. Probably the guy who went in and supposedly shot off a gun in the place was a fake staged event to try to show that any further allowance of discussion of this “conspiracy theory” was “dangerous“ and accordingly needed to be censored. It would’ve been fun to do an experiment - instead of having the names Obama and Podesta in the emails, have Trump and his associates…

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Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
2d

I'll never forget the disgust and horror of the first time I dove into the Podesta emails. I naively thought every single person on earth would similarly examine the evidence. smh.

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