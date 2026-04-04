**READER DISCRETION ADVISED**

It’s long been said that art imitates life, so when we see art that is terrifying, see emails that are unsettling, see images that are highly disturbing, and hear whispers and murmurs, hear of purported connections and activities for years linking certain atrocious acts to certain atrocious circles, maybe it’s time we think something of it!

It’s now or never.

Given the appalling Epstein files revelations - conveniently memory-holed by all things Iran - it’s incumbent upon us to dig deeper. Not only deeper, but broader, connecting what was the old kooky ‘conspiracy theory’ to what is now, in the closed eyes of many sleepwalkers, the new ‘conspiracy theory.’

In order to highlight the scope and scale of this spectrum of inexplicables, it starts with a revisit. The mainstream media has conveniently swept the skeletons under the bloody rug with its focus on the war, but if we revisit the previous unspeakable - Pizzagate - we can wedge the door back open again.

Sure, the power-brokers did their best to suppress and slander all notions of Pizzagate, but many people - even those who mocked and dismissed it as an “alt-right conspiracy theory” - are now beginning to re-question things.

Especially given that the Epstein files contain ~900 references to “pizza” and similar food items themselves.

But first come the eyes. Not what they read, but what they see. Images - because images are visceral. So, perhaps, in the name of targeting that highly sensitive part of the brain, we should start with some visuals.

After all, when WikiLeaks first exposed strange, unsettling correspondences in 2016, many people widened the net. They dug through social media accounts. They cross-referenced names and identities, locales and businesses, a whole underworld of dark depravity hiding in plain sight.

It wasn’t just about “pizza” or emails; it was about a network of outright disgusting activities cloaked from the public, so outlandishly inhuman that it’s no wonder so many people denied it outright.

Especially the artwork.

Who would collect such artwork? Why would they appreciate it? What aesthetic avant-garde appeal could they possibly find in it?

Who could possibly be into this stuff?

Power players in D.C., that’s who. Not just any power players, but some of the biggest lobbyists, some even connected to White House Chiefs of Staff.

We’re talking about the Podestas, to start - Tony and John - and their apparent sickening obsession with art that could have only one rational explanation for its collection…

A picture tells a thousand words, and while not all of these are absolutely confirmed to be in either Tony’s or John’s art collection, most are closely linked to their home displays and other personal ‘exhibits,’ donations, and circulations.

Take, for instance, the following, which are from the contemporary Australian artist Patricia Piccinini, of whom Tony Podesta is admittedly a huge fan…

Ask yourself, what kind of person avidly collects artwork that depicts innocent children in torture poses, in vulnerable positions, juxtaposed with creepy humanoids?

Sure, you might be able to write this off as just the interests of eccentric Washington elites, but where it stops being something strange (but understandable) and starts being something potentially more sinister is when…

You examine the Podesta Files.

And it is in these over 20,000 pages of emails, allegedly from people in the Podestas’ orbit, that you begin to understand the type of person with whom these Washington weirdos consort.

It was these emails that served as the genesis of Pizzagate and subsequently many spin-off investigations and analyses beyond the typewritten word.

In some cases, the code word “pizza” is clearly being used. In other emails, no code words are necessary…

Odd, to say the least, particularly the insistence that “they will be in that pool for sure” for “further entertainment.”

This is young children we’re talking about, being Ubered over to an adult party?

Okay…

But let’s get into the code language, because although it’s more ambiguous, it’s also way more alarming. According to some, although not fully verified, “cheese pizza” (CP) is code for child porn (CP).

But the Podesta emails also appear to use other food code language, everything from pasta to walnut sauce, hot dogs, ice cream, and even lollipops.

Another very dubious email, but perhaps it could be explained away as drugs or something. Perhaps…

As for “ice cream,” we should all remember - ice cream is a rather serious business.

Whatever “ice cream” is, it’s not something that one can just cavalierly discuss. Why can’t it be “free,” is the question. Is it valuable? Would such a promotion invite the wrong people? Would it attract too much attention?

Whatever the case may be, sometimes people do make these mistakes. Heck, sometimes people are overly forgetful, even leaving their “handkerchief” behind.

Even people as powerful as John Podesta, who in at least one case appears to have forgotten his lovely little fabric…

Quite the distinct phrase, isn’t it?

A handkerchief is one thing, but a handkerchief with “a map that seems pizza-related”? What in the world could that possibly mean? Not pizza-patterned, not with pizza pictures, but specifically “pizza-related.”

Definitely seems like a code, doesn’t it?

Well, in this case, we can say almost unequivocally what it’s referencing…

Of course, none of this even begins to scratch the surface of the other apparent code language used throughout these emails, akin to the code of “beef jerky” used throughout the recent Epstein file releases.

But how about “dominos”?

Why would you “play” plastic rectangular tiles on food? What exactly would that entail - what does it even mean?

Again, we can say that these are all just weirdly phrased emails from weirdly cultured sophisticates who speak and act in manners that are unfamiliar to us lowly plebs. Or, we can perhaps assume that these are coded emails referencing some kind of indulgent substance or drug - some kind of decadent partaking.

Or, we can go even darker, and tie all the loose ends together - what with pizza and pasta and walnut sauce and more - and conclude that it’s actually referring to the most sinister of all...

That said, however you interpret these digital interactions, they definitely involve some level of secrecy.

Consider, for example, “Chicago Hot Dog Friday.”

Clearly, there are many “channels” at play here, and sometimes “packages” sent through those channels get lost or forgotten.

What’s in these packages, you ask?

It’s hard to say for certain, but the price tags can go high - in the tens of thousands of dollars - all for “like Walnut or something”:

Now, “walnut” in this context could really mean anything.

But it is interesting to note that the prolific pedophile and close friend of the Royal Family, Jimmy Savile, used to refer to certain individuals (typically over the age of 18) as “walnut-ish,” in terms of their wrinkles.

In other words, he preferred his victims young.

Could that be what “walnut” means in the context of the WikiLeaks emails - or is it just a benign ingredient in delicious and exquisite cuisine?

Still, it’s hard to square why the individuals in the above emails would create a walnut package, and why it would cost so much. What is a “$33,400 level up,” anyway?

Some have speculated that this could have to do with the transportation of children, child parts, or child porn.

In fact, many internet sleuths have pointed to popular online marketplaces as evidence of something very… untoward going on…

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Here’s the thing.

We can shut our eyes and plug our ears and close our minds, but if we really take the time to go through all the emails and images and videos and comments, we really can piece together a web that is hard to deny.

There are simply too many oddities, too many connections, too many coincidences for this not to be exactly what many of us know it to be.

Would it hold up in a court of law? Almost certainly not. If not because it doesn’t meet a specific threshold of evidence, then because of other reasons. Because of corruption. Because a specific judge would be controlled or threatened, or because a specific judge would be a part of this vast, disgusting web as well.

Let’s face reality. Too many laws, too many societies, protect pedophiles - not to mention powerful pedophiles who pull the strings.

Heck, most of the information originally surrounding Pizzagate has been scrubbed from the internet, relegated to far reaches, archived and cloistered.

The Truth is, you can spend endless hours analyzing this filth, and still barely have scratched the cheese off the dough. We can talk about the owner of D.C.’s Comet Ping Pong restaurant, James Alefantis, who, for some reason, was voted one of the “50 Most Powerful People in Washington.”

We can talk about all the clear sexual references he has made on his social media accounts, coinciding with recognized pedophile slang.

We can talk about all the perverted parties that frequent his restaurant, the continuous connections to D.C. power players, the nearby businesses and their similar pedo symbolism, and all of their collective rare but shared interests in pedophilic, pedovoric, and Satanic proclivities.

But at the end of the day, sometimes it’s as simple as seeing is believing.

You don’t need to do the deep dive. You just need to believe your own eyes, trust your gut, as many of you did with a certain, recent “safe” and “effective,” and ask yourself honestly: is it benign? is it bad? or is it worse than most of us can ever imagine?

I don’t know about you, but to me, that answer is all too clear…

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