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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11hEdited

Not that geoengineering isn't taking place, but I need about a million years worth of weather history before I go off the deep end and jump in the pool of speculation.

All I can surmise is that from my little patch of mid-Michigan where I am somewhat familiar with the weather, the winter or 2025-2026 was basically a dud. No big storms, a few days below zero and nothing much different than "normal". Thus far we have had a few spring storms but nothing to write home about.

Over the past several years, spring-summer storms have been weak compared to some I can recall 30-60 years ago. No big snow storms either. Sure, Spring arrives later and the Fall seems to cool quicker, but there is no way to now what real "normal" is with only 150 years of history.

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Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
2hEdited

Man, that took a lot of work to compile. It's a lot. 👏 I've written some about it, but it is a LOT to digest and process for anyone. What is real harm, what is psyop harm? Is any film on Prime gonna be telling us the truth, for example? Or has all the weather terror / geoengineering alarm just been given the greenlight on the globalists' algorithms to keep us stuck feeling scared, powerless, and spending thousands of hours chasing endless red herrings planted by agents? Hmmm. How many times have we been at this same rodeo before? Key questions these days.

My takeaway now is that new ... just released in Feb ... GAO report I found myself a couple of weeks ago buried pages deep in a fairly obscure DuckDuckGo search could possibly be the damning-enough evidence needed to move the needle at the Federal level. I think it's powerful leverage, considering what the EPA and NOAA have claimed: "no evidence." But then "Congress" are just globalist puppets, so how much energy should we really devote to that?

But also, more importantly, I think humans just aren't playing Agenda 2030 anymore, and that's going to be the energetic wave that'll bring this war on humans to an end. And turning our own energies to the sky and earth to quiet the storms and disappear / disempower the chemtrails / cloud burst could actually be a thing.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXBBNHhgsRs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

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