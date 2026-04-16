The term was “bomb cyclone.”

An explosive intensification that created a sprawling winter storm with 80+ mph gusts and the central pressure of a Category 3 Hurricane, complete with its own clear eye-like structure mirroring what you’d see on its tropical counterpart.

“Snowcane Hernando,” they called it, historic and devastating, not unlike the massive Winter Storm Fern just a month prior that dumped strange snow and debilitating ice amid record arctic temperatures across the U.S.

Icemageddon. Snowmageddon.

“Snowcrete.”

Do we really need more superlatives?

Probably not, but it’s pretty obvious that this winter has been one for the books, with severe events and anomalies across a massive swath of the U.S., even ripping through North Carolina and Florida in unprecedented fashion.

And the “bombogenesis” of that insane Nor’Easter that put a record 40 million under blizzard warnings?

Needless to say, the weather nerds were titillated…

But while the meteorologists and atmospheric scientists were having a field day of excitement, others were scratching their heads, wondering if there was more to these howling whiteouts than met the eye…

Is this just the consequence of manmade “climate change,” as many of the self-assured weather experts proclaim - or is that “change” manmade in other ways that aren’t being discussed?

From countrywide winter blasts to unseasonal tornado outbreaks, 115” avalanches, and other unusual wildfires, glacial plunges, and stark east-west dipole anomalies, something was definitely amiss this winter.

Or, as some might say, fuckery was most certainly afoot…

Now, before I go further - because I know what some of you are thinking - yes, of course, massive storms have always happened. And depending upon who you ask, there will always be some anecdote of a more powerful or more historic weather event.

After all, it’s not like Massachusetts and New York are any strangers to inclement weather, to put it mildly.

But that doesn’t mean that geoengineering isn’t upsetting the balance of our planet and contributing to record events with increasing frequency.

Was this peculiar winter “completely engineered,” as certain geoengineering experts have said?

Were recent weather events, at least, heavily influenced by sophisticated climate manipulation efforts and technologies?

To be honest, I wouldn’t put it past the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal to try. Especially if they can use these kinds of events - and hyperbolic headlines - to push Climate Alarmism as yet another pretext in their arsenal to control and coerce.

I know some of you will think this is crazy - in fact, more than any other topic - because when I write on geoengineering, weather modification, and weather weaponization, I lose more subscribers in doing so than with any other subject.

But don’t believe me.

As I’ve indicated multiple times now, listen to the long-time insiders. Look at the patents. Look at the regular everyday people online, who, while peculiar in ways, were the same type of people who saw through the Plandemic PSYOP and “vaccines” from the very beginning.

Review the evidence aggregated by leaders in this space, like Ben Livingston, Dane Wigington, and countless others, observe the treaties, scan the military documents, understand the now-disclosed projects and operations that were once denied denied denied ad nauseam, and ask yourself: does it seem possible?

Take, for instance, the well-known High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP).

Many of you have undoubtedly heard of HAARP, but how many of you have heard of Bernard J. Eastlund?

If you haven’t, he’s the man whose patents are reportedly behind all the hidden, untold goodies of HAARP.

And boy-oh-boy did he have some interesting work before his death in 2007, the same year HAARP’s Ionospheric Research Instrument (IRI) was finally completed.

The patents are here for all to see:

Merely consider this quote from a 2005 Space.com article on Mr. Eastlund’s work and its applications:

Eastlund’s background is in plasma physics and commercial applications of microwave plasmas. At a lecture early this month at Penn State Lehigh Campus in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania, he outlined new concepts for electromagnetic wave interactions with the atmosphere that, among a range of jobs, could be applied to weather modification research. “The technology of artificial ionospheric heating could be as important for weather modification research as accelerators have been for particle physics,” Eastlund explained. In September, Eastland filed a patent on a way to create artificial ionized plasma patterns with megawatts of power using inexpensive microwave power sources. This all-weather technique, he noted, can be used to heat specific regions of the atmosphere.

Sound crazy?

The sad thing is, Mr. Eastlund’s aim was supposedly to “reduce the impact of severe weather,” not intensify it. After all, his primary focus on cyclones was all about disrupting them and steering them from destructive paths.

Were his ideas hijacked?

If so, this all jives quite well with what Dane Wigington of GeoEngineering Watch has said, wherein various ionospheric heaters, microwave transmitters, and other NEXRAD system technologies are used to stimulate particles and modulate weather patterns in order to control the atmosphere.

And, of course, you can probably guess how those particles and other substances get there…

It’s vital to remember that the winter lunacy we all endured included things that are typically not associated with winter. Forget snow, hail, sleet, rain, wind, and cold temperatures. In some cases, we saw absolutely sweltering heat waves, explosive tornado outbreaks, and other mercurial swings and shifts that shook the climate cauldron like a maniacal witch.

The Climate Change Cult will tell you that it’s all directly a result of anthropogenic activities. That we, the plebs, are largely to blame as finger-waving ‘czars’ globetrot in their Gulfstream G650s from swanky eco-conference to eco-conference.

But what if these weird weather patterns are caused by hucollmans, just not in the way we’ve been told?

What if they’re being intentionally created, directly and indirectly, through large-scale manipulations, and what if the instability and severity caused by those manipulations are used to justify further manipulations, all under the guise of protecting the planet and its people?

Again, it helps to review recent weather events in particular. The U.S. winter is a salient example, but you can find anomalies from across the world because, as many have indicated, this is a global plan.

It’s not just about records, superlatives, and fancy adjectives. Yes, those tell a tale, but it’s really about the people, what the people experienced, and how it compares to what they experienced in their collective memory.

And then, beyond that, how the controlled mainstream media uses these weather events and climate disasters to blatantly push an agenda. An agenda, like with all Satanic Transhumanist agendas, that calls for further control, less human activity, and more degradation of our planet.

But first, let’s just note the sheer variety of record or near-record weather events and climate patterns that occurred this past winter:

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Now, with the strange winter duly noted, let’s look at what came next.

As you can expect, the same power structures that want us locked down for mandatory ‘vaccinations’ also want us locked down, our carbon footprints reduced, and our freedoms limited to combat so-called climate change.

As always, we the masses are blamed.

We’re blamed for supposed pandemics because we didn’t all socially distance, wear masks, and get injected. We’re blamed for chaotic weather that kills our ecosystems and biomes because we’re wasteful, worthless, unworthy peasants.

It’s all our fault, it’s all our responsibility, and now the rich & powerful must step in to save the planet from the scourge of humanity.

A convenient excuse to control and kill us. Depopulation, decades in the making.

Never let a tragedy or manufactured weather event go to waste, eh?

Remember: local and regional weather modification operations are well-known and documented, so much so that bills like the “Clear Skies Act” have been introduced in the House to try to prohibit such activities.

Unfortunately, the last action taken on this piece of legislation was from 07/15/2025, roughly 9 months ago.

The term “weather modification” means any injection, release, emission, or dispersal of a chemical, a chemical compound, or a substance, or conveyance of an apparatus, into the atmosphere for the express purpose of— (i) producing an artificial change in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere; or (ii) affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight. (B) EXAMPLES.—Such term includes— (i) geoengineering; (ii) cloud seeding; (iii) solar radiation modification and management; and (iv) a release of an aerosol into the atmosphere to influence temperature, precipitation, or the intensity of sunlight.

The only problem is, the big stuff isn’t something you can just wrangle under control with legislation. As a matter of fact, even local and statewide efforts to ban geoengineering have seemingly failed.

Take Florida, for example, where, despite new laws to prohibit weather modification, the reports of weather modification continue to pour in.

The media, of course, claims that there’s “no evidence” of such activities, even though they can be quickly found through online searches.

It’s important to consider that these activities are likely the result of massive players, not local or regional companies and organizations.

We’re not just talking DARPA, which James O’Keefe exposed at the World Economic Forum, nor are we merely talking about the kinds of geoengineering technologies referenced in the internal HHS ‘MAHA’ Memo.

As far as Dane Wigington is concerned, stopping or slowing these planetary-scale operations is like cutting the heads off a hydra.

In the U.S. alone, DARPA is just one actor; there are others like the FAA, the EPA, and the NOAA - all bodies that ostensibly should be stopping these kinds of things.

According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the NOAA is particularly complicit. The NOAA’s database reports are described as incomplete, inconsistent, and unreliable.

The NOAA “does not effectively communicate its reporting requirements,” and its “implementation approach provides insufficient oversight of reports from emerging solar geoengineering activities.”

Now, some will say that these organizations are merely negligent, not complicit, but frankly, this is a level of child-like naivete. If you haven’t figured out by now that virtually all the major institutions are controlled by powers that try to steer them toward the exact opposite of their stated benevolent purpose, you’re missing the picture.

“Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don't believe.”

Sadly, the effects of the Satanic Transhumanists - always attributed to other causes when discovered - are not hard to find.

Whether it’s a ~72% decline in flying insect abundance in areas largely untouched by Man, elevated “bioavailable free form aluminum” in single rain events, or other environmental contaminations that are otherwise unexplained, our world is certainly paying a price.

And again, it’s all blamed on Climate Change. Not a change caused by those who manipulate the weather to play God, but by you and me, and our plastic spoons, and our red meat, and our hot showers, and our new clothes, and our gas cars…

But forget the United States.

This isn’t a U.S.-centric issue; it’s happening globally and it’s showing up in strange ways that are increasingly normalized.

As long as the media forecasts it and it happens in some shape or form or semblance of what was predicted, the masses will, by and large, accept it and plod along unquestioningly.

According to Wigington, this is one of the main ways that geoengineering goes unnoticed.

Those precise grid-patterns in the sky? Just newer forms of contrails, due to more airplanes than ever before.

These new forms of precipitation or strange manifestations of age-old weather events? Just a product of Climate Change.

Wild and violent temperature swings from one day to the next? Or within one day, from morning to night? Another product of the global population poisoning the atmosphere.

The sensational meteorology terms just keep on coming…

Of course, it’s important to recognize the dual purpose here. While some of these weather phenomena have been around for quite some time, they’re gaining more traction than ever.

Is that because they’re happening more? Or is it simply because of improved satellite data and other climate metrics?

The answer is: all of the above.

These events will be dramatized to push the Climate Change Agenda, but they’re also being directly and indirectly ‘manufactured’ due to all the, shall we say, fuckery afoot…

Putting these sensationalist headlines aside, one has to wonder.

Is this expected? Are there other factors at play here? Are climate patterns so messed up that anomalous events and seasonal fluctuations like this are becoming the new norm?

The Truth is, many people online - credentialed scientists and laypersons alike - are sounding the alarm. Whether they’re right or wrong, crazy or sane, misguided or totally on target, they’re making claims and decrying fouls as they see fit.

Some have been at this for years, decades even, while others are just now starting to examine the evidence.

They attribute it to chemtrails. They attribute it to nefariously repurposed radar systems. They attribute it to dispersed nanoparticles. They attribute it to weather-modulating lasers, first publicly disclosed on CBS in 2013.

They attribute it to a lot of things, but more than anything, it all goes back to one thing: psychos who want to control us.

Hurricanes, ‘bombogenic’ snowstorms, crazy temperature differentials, out-of-season tornadoes, chemically nucleated snow, record droughts & wildfires, weirdly shaped hail - all of it is raising eyebrows…

But, of course, if you saw my previous articles on the topic of weather weaponization, you already know that these are but a modicum of the countless questionable events throughout just recent years.

It’s almost too much information to digest at once, so perhaps, for those who still remain fully in denial that such things are occurring, we should zoom in a bit.

Forget the plethora of anomalous atmospheric happenings, and let’s just inquire as to one specific event from this past winter.

Was the “snowcane,” Winter Storm Hernando, possibly enhanced by weather manipulation tech?

Well, to partially answer that, we must first acknowledge that the creation or augmentation of winter storms is not a foreign concept. It’s not theoretical; it’s very much in practice today.

And again, these technologies exist worldwide…

Or, if you prefer, we can simply look at it from the angle of “making snow,” which has been a state-level capability for decades now in the United States:

But again, these are just local, statewide, and regional operations - small potatoes compared to the alleged countrywide, international, and global-scale geoengineering efforts.

At the end of the day, this will forever be one of those topics that remains taboo, even in hardened ‘conspiracy theory’ circles.

Why?

It’s hard to say, but one reason is likely the friction that occurs when people claim that Mother Nature can be controlled.

Except, that’s not what’s being claimed here.

Nobody is ‘controlling’ Mother Nature, at least insofar as full and complete control is concerned. Rather, what we see is a bunch of mad scientists and self-hating psychopaths messing with the atmosphere like their own personal petri dish.

While they can certainly send things out of whack and gain some semblance of influence, they do not preside over Mother Nature - and if they think they do or can, they are sorely mistaken.

After all, we saw the same thing with the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP and the nanoweapon injections masquerading as “vaccines.” As much damage as they’ve done, as many deaths as they’ve caused, it’s surprising how many people are apparently unaffected.

Even many people who suffered adverse events have seemingly recovered.

Remember, the goal was always much larger: to keep us locked down in perpetuity, force social credit scores, create a unitary control grid, and require us to receive regular, seasonal injections of “mRNA” poison.

In other words, to destroy Mother Nature (of which Humanity is but one part) and create a Human 2.0 - nanosapiens.

Amid the bleeding darkness, a shimmer of a silver lining. Mother Nature and Human Nature are incredibly resilient. For all our flaws and foibles, we sure know how to take a beating and keep on breathing!

Not all is doom and gloom.

The light can - and must - expand for things to ever recover. We can get closer, but denying the sheer scale of the issues facing us, the abject Evil we face, won’t help.

Why? Because it’s happening, and it’s worse than we thought, and it’s only going to get worse, I’m afraid, before it can ever possibly get better…