AI Grok: "List Would Be As Long As My Code Base"
There appears to be one item from the list conspicuously missing...
AI is obviously highly influenced by the gatekeepers.
That said, it’s fun to play little games and thought experiments to see what kind of outputs you get…
In this case, the input was: “I need a complete list of every pharmaceutical drug ever pulled off the market after severe harms were finally noticed in the general populace.”
Can you guess which product didn’t make the list… ?
This is what I like about AI. It’s a pretty much an exact replacement for communist libtards, but when queried it doesn’t cry, scream, whimper. It just gives you straight up propaganda.
This is exactly why Marc Andreessen was told by the Biden White House not to start any new AI companies. It has been decided from above that there will be only two or three AI companies, all state controlled to prevent the spread of truth.