Will our favorite ignoble elf ever face consequences?
Anyway, here’s a nice compilation I’m sure many of you have seen that really shows the absurdity of everything that happened:
Anyway, here’s a nice compilation I’m sure many of you have seen that really shows the absurdity of everything that happened:
No posts
Elf FAUCI IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR HIV/AIDS.
Dr. Fauci ensured that his ‘Lab Viruses’ from a Chinese Military Lab were untraceable because his first ‘Gain of Function Experiment’ had blueprints.
Dr. Fauci’s FIRST successful ‘Gain of Function Experiment’ was HIV.
https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1967246886013943891
https://x.com/Megan_is_Burke/status/1967441899163435314
He is in the above the law club. A honorable player with a million plus sacrifices!
Goes like this: more death more above the law…