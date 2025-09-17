Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
2d

 Elf FAUCI IS ALSO RESPONSIBLE FOR HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Fauci ensured that his ‘Lab Viruses’ from a Chinese Military Lab were untraceable because his first ‘Gain of Function Experiment’ had blueprints.

Dr. Fauci’s FIRST successful ‘Gain of Function Experiment’ was HIV.

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1967246886013943891

https://x.com/Megan_is_Burke/status/1967441899163435314

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charlie's avatar
Charlie
1d

He is in the above the law club. A honorable player with a million plus sacrifices!

Goes like this: more death more above the law…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture