People say the Internet of Bio-Nano-Things (IoBNT) is a theoretical construct, a far-fetched fever dream of even the most fringe in conspiracy theory circles.

But it’s not.

It’s not coming, it’s already here - partly - and it’s increasingly introduced into consumer products for all to use.

The reasons for its use, of course, are ostensibly good. Charitable. Cutting-edge and cool. If you want to be the next in line, ahead of the curve, you have to open your mind. Let the tech in, and become further inculcated into the Transhumanist Control Grid.

The mass appeal, of course, is conveyed as convenience. As it is, invariably, for all new technofascist developments meant to win public approval.

How often are we told how much easier our lives will become?

All the while, our collective mental health plummets to record lows, as our physical vessels deteriorate with undeniable acceleration.

And those most likely to crave these technologies?

Those most likely to clamor obsessively for the latest, greatest, trendy thing?

Over half of them, now chronically ill.

As with all of these technologies, we have to conceptualize the issues as multilayered.

On the superficial level, it’s about equipping the average consumer with new capabilities. On a deeper level, it’s about capitalizing on these capabilities for corporate profit.

On an even deeper level, it’s about using these technologies to take ownership of you - of your “neural data” - essentially turning your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors into an AI-monitored corporate entity.

And if we go to the very deepest level, in line with the 3 pillars of the Transhumanist Agenda, it’s about the effective end of humanity. It’s more than the monitoring of your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors; it’s about the modulation of those thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.

What do you think these literal Manhattan-sized AI data centers are for?

And much of it is based on the technological innovation known as “Ear-EEG,” or Ear electroencephalography:

“In the last five years, Ear-EEG has emerged as a viable neural recording modality… We’ve demonstrated the ability to fit a wide population of users, to detect high-quality neural signals, and to transmit these signals wirelessly via Bluetooth… Software at the smartphone end would translate different brain wave patterns into commands… Neural signals are also person-specific, so we need to personalize Ear-EEG to individuals. We’re developing a training sequence – a machine-based learning classifier – to collect data on individuals’ brain wave patterns. The hearables global market is greater than any other wearable, including smart watches.”

Remember, these are the same types of folks that think “mRNA” should be pumped into every baby, that’s it’s a great idea, a miracle even. Akin to personalized “mRNA cancer vaccines” that can be AI-differentiated in just 48 hours, using your intracorporal ‘data.’

And if you look at Apple’s 2023 patent, you find that these things are the absolute wet dream of massive conglomerates.

In the quickly-accelerating world of AI everything, knowing everything about everyone is not some far-off possibility; it’s a burgeoning reality.

Imagine if these same technologies used to ‘monitor’ brain activity are then used to predict brain activity with near algorithmic omniscience, and then steer it?

At that point, companies won’t need to gear products and services to the average consumer. They’ll tell you what you want and need, and you’ll never know it wasn’t your decision or thought process in the first place.

Of course, all of this is ultimately about owning nothing and being happy. When everything becomes a shared ‘service’ in some purported egalitarian utopia, that ‘service’ can be ceased at any moment.

The alleged public panacea becomes the public prison.

Again, this goes back to the concept of “Ear-EEG.”

The earbud technology is but a microcosm, a starting point for the further implementation of a Transhumanist dystopia represented as the best thing since juicy ribeye.

If your neural data is fed into the AI mainframe, if your every thought, feeling, and behavior is not only monitored but effectively modulated, you don’t even have a choice.

And it’s not like Apple is the only company to apply this EEG innovation.

Many are touting the amazing ‘mind-reading’ future of consumer devices, making us more lazy, more manipulable, and inevitably less human.

Could such things be used for good? With guardrails, perhaps - and there are certainly plenty of people who are well-meaning. But, in a world seemingly run by Satanic Transhumanists who eat children, do we really think these things are for the public good?

Were the C-19 nanoweapon injections for public health & wellness?

Still, that doesn’t stop the optimistic but naively misguided from touting these newfangled developments…

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Again, connect it all to a greater Satanic Transhumanist Control Grid.

If the goal is to own people, killing off most, and herding the rest, you can probably envision where this leads. This is not to say we need to be Luddites or resist every development of every kind, but it’s vital - literally - that we recognize where this inevitably leads if we “follow The Science” yet again…

Because after all, any disruptive technology is only as good as the purpose and meaning to which it’s assigned. In an ideal world, AI Large Language Models (LLMs) would be optimized for truth, no matter how unsettling, brought on slowly and cautiously solely by benevolent actors.

In an ideal world, disruptive technologies would disrupt an unacceptable status quo to create an inspiring and improved future. Not the disruption of the very thing that makes us human and good.

It’s not hard to see how this public-private partnership pushes the next era of social control.

If your ‘neural signature’ becomes the defining aspect of your daily living, who decides what you can and cannot do?

All of it, of course, will be couched in benign terms. “Seamless.” “Sustainable” “Shared spaces.”

But what this really means is no more private thoughts. No more inner dialogue. No more control of your own thoughts, feelings, and ultimately, behaviors.

Cars? Subscription fleets.

Homes? Co-living structures you rent by the hour, or day, or week, or month, or year.

‘Smart’ Devices? Rented from the Cloud, but quickly throttled or suppressed if your social score drops or stagnates.

In this sense, everything is a service, owned and dominated by the main players. Whether it’s WEF stakeholders, BlackRock, Vanguard, or some consortium of Big Tech and others - it’s all out of our hands, and minds.

What starts as ear-EEG to monitor your biosignals becomes an omnipresent gateway into your skull and body. A 24/7 mechanism by which to essentially data mine your conscious and unconscious for all its worth…

Now factor in the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT).

If you think the Apple earbuds and all these other ear and headwear stop with external EEG, you’re sorely mistaken. That’s simply the starting point.

Your ear canal? That’s simply the wireless bridge between the all-knowing Cloud and the injected nanodevices already inside the body.

And the Almighty AI interfaces it all. If you start drifting toward “wrongthink” or God forbid, are actually behaving in unapproved ways, say goodbye to your subscription services.

No food or rations. No social connection. No devices. No transportation. No home. No life.

Apple, Meta, and Google will know all too well before you do. And if you think this is somehow fair because everyone is equal, you’re right. That is, right that everyone is equal. Equally placed under the technocratic boot. Equally surveilled. Equally manipulated. Equally dependent.

As for those who subserviently play the game? They will be given dominion over you. Those that don’t, will be squashed - and sometimes, just to show your loyalty - you’ll be the one doing that squashing.

But the real squashing, the real control, again, comes at the nanoscale.

Just ask Turkish Transhumanist and IoBNT visionary, Ian F. Akyildiz:

“And then here Internet of BioNano Things — this are for the health applications. I did also research on that for the last 15 years; Bio nano scale machines, but these are for the injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems.

And that is also going really well with these Covid vaccines. It’s going that direction. These mRNAs are nothing than small scale nanoscale machines. They are programmed and they are injected. And then Internet of Nano scale Things. Those would be a part of 7G and beyond.”

Now, of course, we can always say that Akyildiz was using figurative language. That he was comparing “mRNA” to nanoscale machines in a broad sense, as in the case of any biological structure that performs a specific function in a repeatable, organized way.

In this case, we can say that “mRNA” is a molecule that is read by cellular machinery (like ribosomes), which then builds proteins.

But if you look at Moderna’s own patent, you’ll find that “mRNA” or, as they call it, “mmRNA,” certainly has some other components that seem more machine-like. At the very least, this “mmRNA” may contain or be associated with numerous other nanostructures not initially disclosed.

We’re talking rosette nanotubes, fibrin hydrogels, quantum dots, and “fully programmable” semiconductive, metallic, and magnetic nanoparticles.

And then there’s Akyildiz’s 2010 conceptualization of the Internet of Nano-Things:

In particular, consider the roles of so-called nano-nodes, nano-routers, and nano-micro-interfaces:

These parts of a greater network are even more interesting when you consider what’s already allegedly been found inside not only vials and solutions of the C-19 injections, but even in the blood of the injected.

According to some researchers, the anomalies found via microscopy closely match the same types of nano- and micro-scale components found in the literature.

If you look at the pink photos below, you see what was observed in droplets of the Pfizer solution:

So at the end of the day, discoveries like this beg an all-important question: what, exactly, are we dealing with?

Have a portion of the C-19 injected (or those exposed to other injectables) already been uploaded with the beginning components of a slowly-aggregating Internet of Nano-Things or Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT)?

The Satanic Transhumanists have been telling us their plans for decades now, so should it come as any surprise that they would try to Trojan Horse some of this into us, especially when the C-19 Plandemic PSYOP offered that perfect opportunity?

Could these various components, some of which are hurting and killing people, and some of which are making people lose their souls in robotic fashion, help explain the craziness in the world we’re seeing with greater frequency and intensity?

While the questions continue to propagate, one thing we can say for certain: the plan exists, and they’re hellbent on executing it.

It just makes you wonder how many of us will be executed to achieve it…