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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
7h

My thoughts are retarded. I’d like to know what they are.

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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
6h

Very well written and well laid out post, Evan. It is beyond comprehension how evil the people pushing all of this and all of the other forms of covert tyranny onto humanity are. We seriously cannot hate them enough.

I have seen too much evidence of the things you have touched on in this article. Many patents on biotech...from the usual suspects - Gates, Google, Apple, and others. I've also seen the military's designs on human augmentation, merging man and machine to be better soldiers. I've seen the hideous human experiments our government has conducted on its own unknowing citizens from the past 100 years. The social credit score, the implanted chip for biometrically paying for things (aka, the mark of the beast). The freezing of funds and debanking. The Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 now, to de-industrialize western countries, stealing their wealth, their energy, their means of production, their education, and now their minds. Catastrophes followed by just prior law-changing land grabs and 15 minute cities (aka, digital prisons). Pushing lab-grown meat and culling perfectly healthy livestock. Seeding our clouds with toxic elements like aluminum, chromium, and others. Using pesticide ingredients in vaccines. Don't even get me started on vaccines!

How in the hell do they think they have unlimited access, without permission, to be inside of our bodies? But that's precisely what they want...to depopulate us and to tranquilize us into accepting their evil plans. To dumb us down with insipid cultural entertainment and a reduction of educational material to keep our kids stupid and indoctrinated. They are demonic in their ambitions.

It's high time that we human beings, who are not sociopathic, put a STOP to all of this predatory behavior. I am going to post this article on all of my social media sites right now. I encourage everyone reading this to do so too.

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