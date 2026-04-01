Eccentrik’s Substack

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
5d

Nothing ,these devil whorshipping pedophile psychopathic elites introduce ,is ever for our good .

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
5d

I recently visited WA state and there were 2 places that no longer accept coins. I paid with cash and they gave no change. I asked for a receipt and all they had was a QR code to scan. No paper receipts, would not email one to me. When I went to the airport I could not check my bags in because I was more than 4 hours early for my flight. I had no choice, the rental car had to be returned so I was there early. I was ok with it because I figured I would get something to eat and rest while I waited. But no, I was denied access past the bag check area by the machine, the error message said I had to wait until the 4 hour mark from my flight. I asked an attendant to help, they said there is no work around. So there I stood (they have removed all seating from the bag check areas) until the EXACT minute I was 4 hours from my flight. I also was surprised how many toll roads WA has now and surveillance cameras everywhere you go.

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