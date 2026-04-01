It was one of the most ludicrous, draconian, brainless periods in human history, and by and large, people either try to forget it by suppressing its memory, or they actually have forgotten it - by some modern marvel of sophisticated brainwashing and/or “mRNA”-induced neurochemical sludge.

But I haven’t forgotten, and neither have you, and certainly neither has the World Health Organization (WHO).

In fact, it turns out they’re quietly doing what they do best, slowly but surely attempting to expand their power grid right under our noses (and inside our bodies).

But first, before we discuss the latest encroachments in digital surveillance and control, it might help to revisit a little period we all so warmly recall, worldwide…

Obviously, we all remember that period.

But could those authoritarian “vaccine passports” be coming back?

In case you haven’t heard, the WHO’s “Global Digital Health Certification Network” (GDHCN) isn’t going anywhere. As a matter of fact, it’s expanding.

Said to be a ‘voluntary,’ open-source global digital trust infrastructure, this ‘network’ was originally built on COVID-19 digital injection and test certificates.

And yes, it’s global.

That’s the aim at least, striving for cross-border verification of so-called ‘digital health credentials.’ Basically, everything from your injection status to maternal and child healthcare records, prescriptions, and anything else the supranational power structure deems relevant.

That all just sounds peachy, doesn’t it?

But, given what we saw during the Plandemic PSYOP, it doesn’t take a great imagination to see where this could go if left unchecked. After all, in our increasingly digitized, globalized, interconnected world, it’s easy to control people.

You probably already see how certain vendors, businesses, and locations no longer accept cash, or in some cases, only allow transactions if they’re linked to a smart device.

What’s done in the name of ‘convenience’ and ‘public health’ under the auspices of globalist entities is almost invariably done to limit our freedoms, restrict our autonomy, and usher us into the next phase of the Satanic Transhumanist Agenda.

Take, for instance, the most recent acceptance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as the first international organization to join the GDHCN.

To the naïve and well-meaning, this will, of course, sound like a good plan.

All about helping people in need acclimate to foreign societies, facilitating better assimilation - that’s what we all want, isn’t it? I mean, isn’t one of the main complaints about migrants that they don’t integrate?

But here’s what it’s likely really about…

These dependent migrant and refugee populations will be the test ground or a Trojan horse before this system can be normalized for the general public. It also enables lifelong tracking of mobile populations, masquerading as “continuity of care.”

More like continuity of control.

In a future technocratic system (coming to a smart city near you), we can all see how it would be easy to exclude or include individuals, families, and/or entire groups based on arbitrary definitions of compliance or non-compliance.

And again, when it comes to compliance and subservience, who better than impoverished migrants who will inevitably leech onto whatever power structure supplies them their lifeline?

If so-called digital health certificates become a requirement to get humanitarian aid, cross borders, and/or access resettlement programs, these migrants will be the first to champion it.

It’s the beginning of a technical and social infrastructure that governments and international bodies can later apply domestically. In the end, many actual citizens - sick and tired of authoritarian overreach - will resist and fall to the wayside.

Like we’ve already seen across the globe, those who were actually born in these countries will become like second-class citizens…

A social credit score on steroids.

And then we have the issue of AI.

Undoubtedly, the exponentially exploding AI control grid will serve as the backbone of all of this.

Aren’t up to date on your ‘immunizations’?

Forget talking to a human, the AI hivemind has already decided.

Aren’t within certain healthcare parameters?

Too bad, the AI hivemind has already decided.

Are you compliant, but your previous healthcare provider is determined “anti-vaccine”?

That’s a shame, your travel is restricted and certain access points denied.

Overall, AI will run the diagnostics, risk predictions, resource allocations, and personalized insights.

Everything most important to your daily life - your freedom of movement, your right to work, your bodily autonomy and privacy - all tracked and enforced by non-human entities.

In fact, your body will only partly be yours.

And how much of a stretch could this be? Is it not true that a majority of the planet already willingly injected itself with the building blocks of self-assembling nanoarchitecture?

Even if you think the C-19 injections were just risky “mRNA,” people still gave themselves over willingly so that they could - you guessed it - move freely, go to work, and supposedly return to normal.

And it’s not like they’re doing new ‘exercises’ for new Plandemics, such as in the case of the UK’s recent Exercise Pegasus…

Undoubtedly, countries like the UK have no intention of letting the COVID era controls fade away. In fact, if you take a closer look, you’ll note a fresh £1 billion invested as part of the “New Pandemic Preparedness Strategy.”

The strategy “illustrates an agreed approach across the 4 nations of the UK” and details “5 goals” and “15 outcomes” to be reached by 2030.

One of those “outcomes” is to build a “contact and outbreak management and community testing infrastructure,” and as you might have guessed, contact tracing will be a major part of it.

Of course, what good would a modern tracking system be without all-knowing AI?

That’s why the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will ensure that your location is known at all times:

“UKHSA will explore options to work with ‘big tech’ to use live location data and artificial intelligence (AI) for a more rapid, large-scale detection and alert system during pandemics. These services will adopt a whole-of-society approach with accessible and multilingual formats, and UKHSA will work to consider and build the equivalent tools needed for digitally excluded communities.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the UK government has tracked its citizens. According to a 2021 report, cell phone mobility data was used to select over 4,000 ‘vaccinated’ individuals and then monitor them with location-based observations. This data allowed the government to create daily behavioral profiles, tracking where individuals went without their knowledge.

But secret tracking and Plandemic PSYOPs aside, it’s not like most people aren’t already wittingly or unwittingly giving away their freedoms - and humanity. Just look at how many people are already part-cyborg, staring at their smartphones, unable to have simple conversations, unable to interact as, well, humans should.

It’s clear where the GDHCN is taking this.

So what can we do?

All of this talk of problems, and it seems like few discussions of solutions.

Then again, you already know. You already know the solution because if you’re anything like me, you already acted upon it during the Plandemic PSYOP.

We can speak of potential lawfare, scrutinize the excruciating minutiae of legalese, pore over petitions, and do our darndest to combat the corrupt, power-hungry, unelected bureaucrats of these globalist establishments.

But at the end of the day, they don’t care.

The most powerful thing we can do comes at the individual level. It’s a switch one must hit in the heart, brain, and soul, and when it’s flipped, it’s as freeing and empowering as anything you can humanly know.

When a bunch of globalist losers tell you how to live your life, that your body and mind are no longer yours, that you will submit, and you will be happy in submitting, one thing and one response comes to mind.

Something along the lines of - with a smile and a steady eye -

“FUCK

YOU”

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