If you’re not aware of the Transhumanist Agenda (or Exterminist Agenda) it’s probably time you got informed.

Call it what you will - so long as you call it evil - because what matters most is what we do about it. What used to be derided as quackery and tinfoil-tattooed-to-the-head lunacy is now blowing up under magnification…

Courtesy of Regulations.gov, just click on the image for the download:

Pretty strange stuff, eh? And it’s not like this is new information. Many have been sounding the alarm and adjusting the scope on this since the “safe & effective” was first rolled out.

It looks like something out of a Sci-Fi movie, doesn’t it?

Sorta resembles those strange “ calamari clots ”…

And again, it’s not like this stuff is new or anything - so why aren’t more people talking about it? Heck, you even find everyday folks saying that the jabbed have their own Bluetooth “MAC addresses," which are normally identifiers assigned to devices on a network.

If you look at what’s inside a lot of the injected, it’s not even that outlandish.

Check out this study, which shows 49 crazy images that truly get under the skin…

If you comb through the above documents, you make some particularly startling findings.

Drawing from research all across the planet, certain commonalities pop up. Firstly, is the immune system reaction. It appears that when the immune system deploys white blood cells to the foreign “dark crystals,” the blood cells are “soon destroyed by the crystals.”

Over time, the white blood cells do not regenerate fast enough as they continuously rush to neutralize the dark crystals. Some researchers believe that this may be the initial cause of so many autoimmune and other health problems in the injected.

Problems, as you know, that seem to defy normal medical diagnosis and treatment.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The internal environment of the ‘vaccinated’ and the insides of the vials show a world of oddities.

The literature often discusses the presence of “translucent folding ribbons,” “needles,” and “undisclosed geometric transit structures” that “appear to move independently.” The comparison to robotics and tech systems is seen throughout accounts, no matter where in the world.

Whether it’s the blood or the vials themselves, “circuitry-like structures” that are “self-assembling” and “light up when a mobile phone is used nearby” seem to abound.

Again, a freakin Sci-Fi movie!

What’s more alarming, however, is that many researchers say the structures appear to react to observation, implying that they have some kind of situational awareness.

What are these things??

What if the vast majority of ‘side effects’ are due to people’s bodies trying to deal with foreign nanotech attempting to colonize them? Almost like a slowly, silently growing “full-fledged life form” that cannot be regularly detected, thereby ‘baffling’ the ‘experts.’

Some people can’t take it and may die immediately or get sick and die soon after.

Are they reacting to the self-assembling nanotech organism?

Maybe it’s just the other crap in these shots - as there’s a lot - that’s hurting them?

It’s probably a combination, but one has to imagine that there are countless batch variations, probably delineated by some biomedical AI system. Then there are human factors - like storage, preparation, and administration of the injection.

Some people get the ‘hotshot,’ some get a slow-kill, some get jack squat. Some people die when maybe they shouldn’t, some survive despite getting the most self-assembly batch of ’em all…

No wonder How Bad Is My Batch? is so popular!

But that’s okay…

Because frankly, it’s probably all in our heads. If you think about it, all this weeeiird stuff? Why should we believe it? Why should we believe stuff that’s so otherworldly and terrifying and frankly, evil, when we could just put our heads in the sand and be happy and stupid?

Besides, why would this guy lie…

The answer is pretty clear…

He wasn’t lying, he was telling the complete and utter Truth - his truth - and how dare you question it.

Is it not our fault for not recognizing his unique lived experiences that led him to make this wondrous declaration at a critical time in world history for the whole world to see?

Like Albert Bourla said, Safe & Effective. Safe for the companies and Effective in impregnating people with dehumanizing self-building nanotech parasites.

Whatever is really going on, we might never know. But if I had to take a wild, just totally-outta-left-field guess, I’d wager it has something to do with changing humanity.

What do mRNA, AI, Climate Alarmism, and Gender Perversion all have in common?

Because at the end of the day, just like this self-assembling, colonizing, and highly sophisticated technology connecting within human bodies, the stated goals are connected as well.

When they told us, they wanted a “Great Reset,” they weren’t just talking about the world around us. They also meant the one inside us.

