“ Life of the Blood ” - remember the name.

Early on in 2022, an anonymous international collaboration of scientists, citizens, and medical professionals started seeing inexplicable things. The contents of the Pfizer vials and the anomalies in fresh human samples were simply… a bloody mess.

Using dark-field microscopy up to 4000x magnification, the researchers discovered a range of spine-chilling phenomena in the vials, everything from “motherboard-like” structures and layered substrates to self-assembling connectors between what appeared to be increasingly intricate electronic components.

The blood samples were a similar story. A ghastly display of white blood cells being immediately eradicated, while red blood cells exhibited substantial damage, taking on the notorious Rouleaux formation, often found in HIV-related diseases.

Throughout that sickly blood, geometric formations connected via apparent cords and wires, accompanied by mobile luminescent particles and fractal ‘roots’ that remained tethered to the nanostructures…

Needless to say, the observers of these phenomena were taken aback.

Sadly, their findings have since been corroborated by many.

The above images weren’t even the most alarming of the lot. What really horrified and baffled the microscopists was the self-assembly in real-time of the seeming circuitry.

Based on time-lapse analyses of constant and changing environments, the inexplicable structures grew as large as 1mm, visible to the human eye. Evidently, about a third of the samples exhibited no activity whatsoever, another third rapidly formed microscopic structures, and the final third formed large structures more slowly after 24 hours or more.

And, although the original “Life of the Blood” online postings seem to have been scrubbed, various archived versions exist, as well as other suppressed and censored accounts sharing the findings.

The videos will certainly… get under your skin…

Are these merely aberrant crystals, or the atypical morphology of “ lipids on the loose ,” as people like Director Ulrich claim?

Or are they something else?

Again, think nanocircuitry, think microelectronics, think a scalable intracorporeal nanonetwork that would have been unfathomable to most people just a short 5 or so years ago.

In some ways, the images speak louder than the videos:

Go ahead, tell me these are just salt and cholesterol crystals or other known ingredients in “vaccines.”

There were also plenty of glowing orbs, circles, spheroids, and other strikingly geometric anomalies.

Some even mirror what has been described as nano- and micro-robots intelligently moving around blood cells.

Nimble navigators, indeed.

What to make of all this?

And if what we’re seeing is the worst-case Transhumanist scenario, which is unfortunately increasingly likely, how many vials contained this stuff?

There don’t seem to be any answers at this point, and with the majority of researchers firmly fixated on the ‘spike protein’ paradigm, it’s going to take a select few to figure it out.

As for the anonymous heroes of “Life of the Blood?”

As far as they’re concerned, the findings ultimately reveal one overarching agenda. A Biodigital Convergence like never before.

With two primary purposes:

Let’s just hope that whatever is really going on here, we can get ahead of it before it’s too late.

We need to keep pressing, keep learning, and keep ignoring those who would sidetrack us with meaningless pejoratives and obvious confirmation biases.

Because if this isn't happening at scale, now, in late 2025, the plan for it to eventually happen is certainly in the works.

Some people - most people - can and will ignore it. But there are those who can’t, won’t, won’t be caught dead trying to turn a blind eye and deaf ear to the veritable Truth, no matter how alien it really is…

Time is ticking. It’s time to press. Before the whole mess of us, injected and uninjected, hyper awake or hopelessly asleep, literally become something like The Borg…