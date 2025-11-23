Have you noticed something different about the flu “vaccine” this year?

It seems that it’s being pushed harder than ever.

Of course, every year is ‘one of the worst’ because that’s how the gravy train rolls. But this year, seemingly, something else has entered the mix…

Flash back two years. During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, Davos, CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, stated the following when asked about the progress of a flu injection based on mRNA:

“Oh the studies are running, they have completely recruited, we’re waiting for cases as they accumulate, means that people have been vaccinated, placebo vaccines, and now, the disease, some of them will get disease, and then we’re waiting to unblind the data to see what is coming… I think we’re coming in this year, in 2023… I think by the first half of the year maybe… June, July…”

Given the role Pfizer has played in the Mass Nanoweapon Democide, it’s hard not to scrutinize Bourla’s every word. And although it’s true that he has a thick Greek accent, easy to nitpick for meaning stated and implied, one still has to wonder…

Who has been “recruited” and who, exactly, “will get disease”? What kind of disease, just influenza?

And evidently he was wrong. At least as far as is publicly disclosed. No mRNA-based flu injections ever became available in the summer of 2023, and while they are moving through Phases 2 & 3 now, there are still none publicly available from Pfizer or Moderna.

Or are there?

Could select doses of this year’s influenza injection have “mRNA” or other undisclosed technologies/ingredients of a highly suspect nature?

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that the public was experimented on, and that’s not just referring to the recent Plandemic.

If you’re at all familiar with secret tests on the populace, you already know. There’s a long and unsettling history of military-pharmaceutical partnerships, and Pfizer, with its joint exercises alongside DARPA and the U.S. Army, is but one shadowy example.

What we do know about this year’s flu injection is that it’s trivalent, supposedly addressing only three viral components, a departure from the quadrivalents of the past.

Ostensibly, this is a good thing and the only thing of major or minor deviation.

That is, until we peel back the clock just a couple of years and take a closer look at some of the dubious contents of previous influenza solutions.

Just contamination and artefacts of the manufacturing process, or something more?

These findings are from a slightly older quadrivalent form, but evidently, similarly questionable contents have been found in more recent trivalent forms as well.

While none of these findings are as spectacular and disturbing as what’s been found in the C-19 nanoweapon injections, they nonetheless give us pause.

Especially the latest ‘FluMist’ version of these products, now widely advertised for its convenience and non-invasive nature:

But that, of course, hasn’t stopped the mass marketing campaigns from trying to shove these shots in our arms.

If anything, they’re more emboldened than ever.

Perhaps preying on the compromised immune systems (and mental health) of people who received the C-19 injections?

Although the official narrative is that no “mRNA” flu jabs or C-19/flu combo shots are being administered, many people disagree.

At this point, even if everything is above-board and it’s just you’re standard totally ineffective and unsafe inactivated, live attenuated, or recombinant injection, why would any critical thinker assume that?

Just taking a look at the package inserts, it’s already bad enough. You’ve got everything from potential allergens like polysorbate 20 and polysorbate 80 to residual insect DNA/proteins, formaldehyde, detergent CTAB, and the autoimmune precipitant, adjuvant MF59.

Now just imagine if there are other goodies in these formulas, just like the 55 undeclared chemical elements found in the C-19 injections…

Which engenders another question.

Are people suffering more adverse reactions to this season’s flu injections than in years prior?

Could it have anything to do with their modulated immune systems from a certain something something the world was duped and coerced into taking?

Clearly, interest in Big Pharma’s “vaccines” has cooled. Uptake of the latest 2024-2025 COVID-19 jabs is reportedly around 23% (still alarmingly high), and although many people may not openly admit it, they silently harbor distrust of these jabs.

So what’s Big Pharma to do?

Well, for one, they can capitalize on the sickness and disability they’ve created from the C-19 nanoweapon injections. Plenty of new conditions are cropping up in previously healthy people, with the psychological duress palpable among many of the ‘vaccinated.’

It’s not rocket science. Many people over the past ~5 years are feeling as unhealthy as ever, and rather than connect the dots and experience the eye-opening fear of that realization, they’re lining up for their seasonal dose of protection. It’s a sick mind-body game, and the pharmaceutical giants are poised to cash in.

From the U.S. to the UK and everywhere between, it’s all the same. Sickness-for-business, sickness-for-business as far as the socially-distanced can see…

Throw in some tried and tested fear-mongering as well, and the table’s set.

Now, it’s easy to dismiss all this talk of a terrible flu season as Grade-A hogwash. After all, we saw this kind of alarmism at levels during the Plandemic that were almost unfathomable at any point preceding it.

But what if these sensationalist headlines aren’t all that disingenuous after all?

What if there’s some truth to it?

Problem. Reaction. Solution. The vicious cycle that never stops.

Can you remember a time there was such a concerted effort to incentivize free influenza injections?

Why would that be?

Because these institutions and governments truly care about public health? Because they want us all to just do our part?

Because We’re All in This Together™?

Clearly something’s different this year, and while we’ll never get the full story or hear the unvarnished truth from any of our beloved overseers, it’s easy to see. People are sick. Sneezing, hacking, battling low-grade under-the-weatherness that never fully fades.

Immune systems simply aren’t what they used to be. I wonder what that could be. Especially with some embalmers still seeing 50% of corpses containing blood abnormalities, including a recent uptick in those horrifying calamari clots.

I’m baffled, I tell ya. Baffled as could humanly be…

