Are We Approaching This The Wrong Way? [Poll]
Recently a friend told me that my approach to 'waking up' people to the shots is not the right way...
I tend to get frustrated.
While I think the vast majority of people who took the jabs are good people, I can’t help but resent them sometimes. Of those who are still healthy, they don’t seem to realize they dodged a bullet. They don’t seem to recognize how much damage this poison has caused across the world. They were compliant and embolden tyrannical govt., and they don’t seem to know or care.
And when they do see anomalous health conditions around them, or in themselves, they refuse to make the jab connection. In the rare cases they do, they fail to talk about it. Talking about this is the best way to save future lives - and they won’t do it.
Sometimes, they think I’m obsessed and tell me ‘to move on’…
On top of that, I had a close friend (unjabbed) tell me recently that I’m too aggressive, that I’m going to scare people away by speaking the truth so bluntly.
But what am I to do? Shit’s hitting the fan and do you not tell somebody with cancer they have cancer because the prognosis might scare them?
Anyway, enough ranting. Here’s a little poll.
My entire family got the jab except me, despite my protests and the evidence I produced, they didn't care, half of them since have come down with illnesses that I believe are related but no one will acknowledge, until the nightly news tells them, they will never accept they took something poisonous and dangerous.
"...they don’t seem to realize they dodged a bullet." So far.