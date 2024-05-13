What’s happening to pregnant women?

What’s happening to fetuses? What’s happening to newborn babies?

Miscarriages. Stillbirths. Menstrual irregularities. Unexpected deaths casually called “sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).”

Everywhere you look, fertility rates are plummeting as the average family size dwindles and countries across the globe fail to meet the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

It’s depopulation. Whether intentional or not, and it’s happening for a variety of reasons. Poor economies. Climate alarmism. Young people feeling hopeless and desperate. And then, of course, the reproductive system itself.

Sperm counts have halved in just 50 years, while female partners grow less fertile all the time. Our bodies are constantly bombarded by toxins in the food, air, and water. Our hormones are messed up. Our brain chemistries are messed up. Our physical and mental states are messed up.

And then there’s the needle.

Don’t let people tell you that this is all just a societal issue. That it’s just a matter of reproductive planning and mother and father choice. Don’t let people distract from the fact that while, yes, birth rates have been declining for decades now, something recently has also occurred.

Something that just started occurring in 2021 and persists to this day…

It’s disgusting, isn’t it, when you consider that Pfizer - and presumably the other pharmaceutical companies - knew all about these issues? That they saw babies die through ‘transplacental exposure’ and tainted breast milk, but rather than sound the alarm or take steps to improve the jabs, tried to obfuscate the data?

Equally as repulsive is the fact that hospitals knowingly signed off on this infanticide medical product.

Of course, not all is doom and gloom. We have brave voices like Dr. James Thorp and Dr. Naomi Wolf speaking out, pulling their data straight from the pharmaceutical companies’ own trials, straight from the governments’ own databases.

Others have been pinpointing the numerous adverse events in the neonatal and fetal categories, everything from spontaneous abortion to fetal tachycardia.

Heck, all you need to do is look at VAERS (which may only account for 1% of incidences) and Pfizer’s own “CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS.”

No wonder they wanted the data hidden for 75 years!!

It’s hard to decide what’s worse, the killing of infants and unborn babies, or the ongoing coverup. In the case of the 82% figure shown above, the corresponding journal of course tried to hide it by statistical sleight of hand:

And speaking of the Pfizer documents, how about the fact that they conveniently had “no outcome… provided for 238 pregnancies”?

But here’s the thing.

These bastards (and bitches) can try to obfuscate, deceive, deflect, and suppress all they want. It won’t work. It isn’t working. The effects on mothers, whether it’s just heavy periods or losing their babies, are significant and undeniable.

Dr. James Thorp, a renowned OB/GYN, has studied this deeper than most. In one study, he simply collected data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and compiled it.

Let us not forget only a minuscule percentage of total events are actually logged in VAERS…

Comparing the influenza “vaccine” to the COVID “vaccine” in terms of adverse events is like comparing the effects of a pistol to an intercontinental ballistic missile. It’s absurd. This thing is so destructive, so deadly, and perhaps even more alarming, just as subtle and pernicious.

What’s going to happen to babies born who otherwise seem fine? If we know the contents of the mRNA jabs cross the placenta and affect the fetus, what’s going to happen down the line?

Some have speculated that many of these babies will be infertile when they grow up to reach childbearing age. But what about other health problems that may develop way early due to the jab entering their bodies during pregnancy?

And what’s the cost of all the lives lost?

How many times does this need to be shown and thrown in people’s faces for them to get it? Does it need to happen to their baby, to their friend, to their family member for them to start questioning things?

Do they need to have the mechanisms of action explained, how the jabs cause miscarriage?

What’s it going to take??

Because from where I’m sitting, what we’ve seen so far from the side effects might just be the calm before the storm. All those deaths and diseases of every conceivable type? They’re just the front-end casualties, but the worst, the back-end impacts, I fear, may be yet to come…

