Share this postEccentrik’s Substack'BAN IT' Says Newly Appointed Chief Medical Advisor to MAHACopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore'BAN IT' Says Newly Appointed Chief Medical Advisor to MAHAMay a moratorium actually, finally, be in the works?EccentrikMay 16, 202510Share this postEccentrik’s Substack'BAN IT' Says Newly Appointed Chief Medical Advisor to MAHACopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareThis coming around the same time that RFK Jr.’s HHS is said to soon stop ‘recommending’ the bioweapon injection for children and pregnant women…ShareSubscribe10Share this postEccentrik’s Substack'BAN IT' Says Newly Appointed Chief Medical Advisor to MAHACopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Amen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!