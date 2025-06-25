Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
2d

I'd say that most of us on this list feel the same way as you do, Eccentrik! :0)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
2d

Hopefully Gavi will go broke and Bill Gates disappears into nothingness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture