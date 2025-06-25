Bill Gates' "GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance" Will No Longer Receive Funding from the U.S.
Sorry Billy boy, but your days of killing third-worlders and everyone else may be winding down...
Good news, but as always, I’m a hardliner and also want the so-called mRNA killshots (and every other bioweapon injection) REMOVED from the market!
I'd say that most of us on this list feel the same way as you do, Eccentrik! :0)
Hopefully Gavi will go broke and Bill Gates disappears into nothingness.