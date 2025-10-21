Matt Hancock, former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, said a lot in his 100,000 leaked WhatsApp messages.

And a lot of it has raised some eyebrows.

If you’re not familiar with Hancock, he was yet another slimy little authoritarian foot-soldier during the Plandemic.

He pushed the “safe & effective” every chance he got, he pushed for police to enforce lockdowns, and evidently, he prostrated himself before the almighty Bill Gates.

Aside from being a draconian weasel, what did Hancock actually know?

Sure, when certain revelations of his private messages came out in 2023, it was easy to dismiss them as humor. After all, who would believe that these injections were actually ‘chipping’ people like cattle?

Surely Hancock was just poking fun at the conspiracy theorists of the day and didn’t actually believe he was facilitating a mass intrabody surveillance and control grid?

Or did he?

Whether he knew or didn’t know is one thing. Because in just the couple years that have passed, with new discoveries of patents and technologies, and crazy microscopic anomalies, and all sorts of inexplicable health maladies, one has to wonder…

Then again, I’m sure it’s nothing.

I mean, they wouldn’t lie to us or anything!

