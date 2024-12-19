bird flu Bird Flu BIRD FLU BIIIRD FLUUUUU!! ! !!!
"Avian Flu Has Hit Dairies So Hard That They’re Calling It ‘Covid for Cows,' " reads the New York Times.
It’s bird flu season, folks, or didn’t you hear?
So put away the Christmas gifts, avoid the stores, batten down the hatches, and wipe that holiday spirit straight from your heart.
The end is nigh, right on time as luminary Peter Hotez predicted…
They're doing it again because we failed to hang them last time.
I can't get any goddamn I
Raw milk here in California and I'm furious.