Election season is approaching which, apparently, means it’s time to fire up the PCR thresholds, pump out the paranoia, and try to get a (hopefully) disillusioned populace somehow caring about another terrible contagion.

But what’s this really about?

The WHO Pandemic Treaty recently failed, Klaus Schwab is stepping down from his executive role in the WEF, and everywhere you look, it seems that the mainstream media is begrudgingly - or strategically (?) - allowing more bad news about the ‘vaccines’ to emerge…

And now it’s “Bird Flu.”

Or is it “Disease X”?

Or is it the latest, greatest COVID variant, “FLiRT”?

Some have said this is all fear porn. Others contend that this is a real threat that could actually be devastating. Many contend that it’s some combination thereof, with the added benefit of giving the elites an excuse to cull our food supplies, starve populations, and drive prices higher than they already are.

After all, if they do release or fake release a deadly “Bird Flu,” doesn’t that also give them ammo for maybe one day soon passing a Pandemic Treaty? Or in some way sneaking by some draconian, tyrannical, one-world-government, new-world-order BS?

Anyway, I digress!

Here are a few highly (un)scientific polls, because I’m curious what you think…

