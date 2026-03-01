In the 1925 short story, "The Most Dangerous Game," Sanger Rainsford falls off a yacht, but is lucky enough to survive, swimming to what he believes is an abandoned and isolated island in the Caribbean.

Little does Sanger know that this picturesque and remote island is owned by a wealthy Russian named General Zaroff.

Having grown weary of hunting animals, Zaroff now turns to the most prized prey of all: humans.

But here’s the thing. This wasn’t just some horrifying short story. Like many things, this was predictive programming. And unfortunately, as more and more appalling Epstein files pour out, we’re now learning the blood-curdling truth: truth is truly stranger than fiction…