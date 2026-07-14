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They’ve gone by many names.

"Rubbery formations.” “White fibrous structures.” “Anomalous intravascular casts.” “Freakish parasites.” “Calamari clots.”

But one thing is always the same.

They were never seen before in corpses or the living until after the C-19 injections rolled out en masse. And, while some people continue to deny their existence, while others try to dismiss them as mere ‘chicken fat clots’ - the Truth does not waver.

These are a new phenomenon.

Now, following a comprehensive breakdown of their morphology, elemental composition, and proteomics, a new study has surfaced.

This one, titled Self-Reported Observations of Unusual White Fibrous Structures in Embalmed Corpses: Multi-Year Survey Results from Embalmers in Five Countries, 2022–2025, stems directly from the findings of retired USAF major, data analyst, and mathematician Thomas F. Haviland.

If you’re unfamiliar with the work of Tom Haviland, now’s the time to get informed.

His findings, unfortunately, have been echoed worldwide by endovascular specialists, embalmers, funeral directors, pathologists, and numerous other experts and laypersons alike.

Based on four annual cross-sectional surveys of active embalmers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, the study presents some alarming findings.

What’s most alarming, perhaps, is not merely the prevalence of reports among surveyed embalmers, but the percentage of corpses containing these anomalous structures.

As Haviland, Kasner, and Santiago (2026) note, 27% of corpses showed the structures in 2024, with as many as 83% of surveyed embalmers that year reporting seeing them.

The other years weren’t much better:

Needless to say, this isn’t a problem that’s going away.

It’s freakish, it’s terrifying, and in some cases, scientists believe it may even be communicable to the unjabbed, in what some have called “a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis.”

Could these never-before-seen structures - which in many cases mimic similar structures at the nano- and micro-scale - be the main cause of so many maladies in those injected?

Could they be what’s ‘baffling’ doctors worldwide who pushed the C-19 injections on their patients and now don’t want to face culpability?

It’s not something most people want to think about, but nonetheless, we don’t have a choice.

With “mRNA” containing all kinds of self-assembling patented anomalies, and given the general push to transform all traditional injections to the “mRNA” platform, we can’t push this under the rug.

Because as much as I’d like to, if it’s true that the early ‘seeds’ of these structures can shed to those of us who weren’t injected, then we’re all truly in this together…

Want to learn more about this haunting topic?

I’ve written extensively on the subject, as hard as it is to do, so if you’d like to dive deeper, by all means…