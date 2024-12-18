We’ve heard a lot of talk about shedding and transmission, almost from the moment the COVID bioweapons were rolled out.

For a while, they were summarily dismissed. People called such claims crazy or stupid, attacking the anecdotes as conspiracy tripe. How could you be having these problems? You didn’t even get vaccinated! Stop spreading misinformation!!

But now a new study.

Using a secure online survey, the study focused on ~91% of 6,049 respondents reporting menstrual irregularities following the mass implementation of the COVID injections. The study looked at two subgroups, 3,390 women who were indirectly exposed and 2,659 women who were directly exposed to COVID-19 or the injections.

Those who were indirectly exposed reported receiving zero COVID injections, having no positive tests for COVID, and showing no symptoms of COVID. Nonetheless, these individuals shared many of the same menstrual problems as women who were directly exposed via injection, demonstrable symptoms, or positive COVID tests.

But it gets more interesting.

In other words, those women consistently close to the injected showed the earliest, most severe, and most enduring menstrual irregularities. And again, the same kind of extended bleeding, heavy bleeding, and early menses that the injected women experienced!

Now obviously, the survey specifically targeted women with irregular menstrual cycles, but that still doesn’t dampen the findings. After all, these concerns arose organically and were screaming for scientific analysis.

“In May 2021, MCS designed and launched a secure online survey to capture demographic, lifestyle, and clinical data from women aged 18 and older, both vaccinated and unvaccinated against COVID-19, who were experiencing menstrual anomalies. This study was approved by the Simpson University Institutional Review Board in accordance with U.S. federal regulations. In the spring of 2021, many women experiencing menstrual abnormalities, both minor and severe, became concerned about the causes of their sudden anomalies and sought information and shared testimonials on social media.

Of course, that didn’t stop the Technocrats from doing what they do best: stifle truth and perpetuate lies.

One such Facebook page, which gained a following of over 18,000 in just a few short weeks in April 2021, was abruptly shut down by Facebook with no explanation. The MCS online survey, fielded shortly thereafter, provided women with a censorship-free outlet to report their menstrual irregularities.”

One of the more alarming findings in the study is the reported symptomology happening for the first time. These issues ranged from something milder like early periods to something more problematic like “severe cramping” and “heavy menstrual clotting (larger than a dime).”

But this is nothing new.

Unfortunately, this sentiment has become a common refrain with every new study that emerges, every supposedly new piece of the puzzle that fills the larger picture.

But it’s true. It’s nothing new.

And while malicious actors, corrupt bureaucrats, and self-interested whitecoats will try to spin and deflect, they can’t hold back the breaking dam for long. For those of us in the know, we’ve been sounding the alarm on this stuff for quite some time.

Even Pfizer was aware of this “environmental exposure”:

But that won’t stop the liars, naysayers, and head-in-the-sanders from attributing it all to nothing or something else. In most cases, some sequala of COVID is the scapegoat.

If you have problems closely following injection, it’s not due to the injection, got it?

If you have issues that are indisputably linked to ‘vaccination’ in space and time, ignore them. They’re probably all in your mind anyway.

The same mindset that steered millions of women (and men) far clear of the worst bioweapon injection in human history…