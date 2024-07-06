BOMBSHELL - Study Finds 37% Plummet in Life Expectancy Linked to "Safe & Effective"
But of course, the forever-deniers are in full-blown damage control...
A recent Italian study is highlighting what many researchers are beginning to discover.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t stop a large swath of these ‘experts’ from denying and distorting their own findings (for publishing reasons?). Nor does it stop the usual head-in-the-sanders from immediately dismissing such findings out of fear, ego, and outright stupidity.
Sick of the lame excuses and defense mechanisms from people who once wanted you locked in your home for “vaccine misinformation”?
Let’s take a look at some of their reactions to this Italian bombshell, which you can find here (if you dare).
Gems include:
“It's MDPI. Whatever a paper is about, if it's published in an MDPI journal, you can safely disregard it without even skimming the abstract. They're that bad.”
“There is no reason to attribute them to vaccination status.”
“You can find some of the limitations of the study at end of the paper, although the authors dismiss these limitations with some hand waving.”
“The people that would have died without a vaccination but due to other diseases died from COVID. The ones that would have died from COVID but got vaccinated, just died from other things instead.”
Brainwashed, brain-damaged via jab, or making good points?
You be the judge. But one thing I will say is there is help.
The reanalysis paper is a useful correction to a very biassed couple of papers where most people, including most medics, wouldn't otherwise notice the bias arising from the much longer event counting window for the unvaccinated. But it's not the life expectancy that's down by 37%, that really would be something. The death rates in both groups during the study period are quite small, but the death rate in the vaccinated is significantly higher. The 1.37 number in the paper refers to the difference in those death rates between the two groups when the death rates are reexpressed as *losses* of life expectancy; 1.37 is a ratio of (again, small) losses in life expectancies, not a ratio of life expectancies. As the paper goes on to explain, if you assume that the observed differential death rates are going to remain constant for the rest of the population's lives, the overall loss of life expectancy for the vaccinated amounts to several months. I'm not suggesting that's a good thing or that it doesn't matter; clearly it does matter, and it provides observational evidence that no net "lives were saved" by the vax rollout as the politicians like to claim, but it's not 37% loss of life expectancy.