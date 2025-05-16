Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LynnMarie's avatar
LynnMarie
2d

Until they’re completely pulled off the market it’s not good enough!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eccentrik
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
2d

All shots should be pulled off the market! Insurance companies like BCBS shouldn't be giving doctors 40K (over 100) and 80K(over 200) when they give them to two year-olds for being given their shots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture