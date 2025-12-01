Eccentrik’s Substack

Lauren Ayers
I've read 4 or 5 reports on Dr. Prasad's memo, after trying to understand the memo itself, which was difficult due to lots of jargon, hints rather than direct statements, and many unidentified acronyms. (Of course, Dr. Prasad wrote this message to staff who know all the acronyms and can read between the lines).

Anyway, your analysis was the most helpful, so thank you for taking the time to "translate" it and to show Dr. Prasad's strengths (his books sound like whistle blowing on Pharma) and his yet unrepaired weaknesses (“I have no doubt that MMR vaccines do provide third-party benefits" my foot!)

It's almost impossible for policy makers to change their minds. Much of the difficulty is that our culture makes it hard to admit a mistake, or worse, to admit that they actually knew better at the time but went that way anyway, for profit or power or both.

At the grassroots, a lot of us have been bashing our heads against the brick wall of government staff. I quit trying to inform them. Now I go to the meetings of electeds with the information, they must at least pretend to listen.

Here is a Farewell Address to our local public health department:

https://laurenayers.substack.com/p/why-does-yolo-county-public-health

Ginny Linn
Viruses have never been proven, and covid was just a seasonal flu. However, the population was lied to, and ran for injections never questioning, even if they weren't sick. They got sick from the jab. What we see now are many dead or maimed, and a country brought to its knees. All by design.

