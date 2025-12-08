On Sunday, the host of Face the Nation , Margaret Brennan, addressed former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb as follows:

“This week we saw a big sell-off in biotech stocks following these reports that the FDA… is now going to require one study to clinch approval of vaccines.”

The former FDA head responded with serious ‘concern.’

Evidently, “immunobridging studies” have long been used to supposedly demonstrate that each new injection formulation can “elicit antibodies… effective against that particular strain.”

And shifting away from such studies is a major problem for the former FDA head.

Why? Because it would favor actual “outcome studies every year to prove that the vaccine actually reduces the incidence of influenza”…

“[Vinay Prasad] put out a memo saying that they’re going to do away with, or move away from, what they call immunobridging studies. These are studies that allow you for well validated vaccines, like the flu vaccine, to be able to demonstrate each year that the vaccine, the new vaccine, that’s formulated against the circulating strain, can elicit antibodies that are effective against that particular strain, and that could be the basis of approval, rather than requiring new outcome studies every year to prove that the vaccine actually reduces the incidence of influenza. For established vaccines, where we know that antibody production is a good correlate for immunity, this has been a long-standing practice. It’s, we do it for flu vaccine, we do it in covid. Certainly, we do it for things like pneumococcal vaccine, the vaccine for pneumococcal disease, where we look at serotypes circulating bacterial serotypes. This allows us to update vaccines as these viral and bacterial strains change, and as the composition of the strains change in time to provide protection for the Fall respiratory season. If they move away from this, which is what he said, they plan to do, we’re just not going to be able to update vaccines each season, as we’ve done historically, to accommodate whatever the circulating strain is.”

Imagine that!

Having to actually prove that these injections reduce the incidence of the flu or whatever diseases they’re supposed to address!

I mean, it’s not like the flu jabs increase your likelihood of getting the flu or anything…

Gottlieb went on to lament the fact that under this new approach, manufacturers would not “be able to update vaccines each season.”

In other words, less money for Big Pharma.

Funny to note, the Face the Nation segment identified “Scott Gottlieb, MD” as only the “Former FDA Commissioner,” failing to mention that he currently sits on the board of directors of Pfizer and is the chairman of the board of directors of the gene sequencing company Illumina, Inc., which played a key role in accelerating “mRNA” during the Plandemic.

Share