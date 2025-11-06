BREAKING!! Pharma Exec Goes Down Clutching Chest in Oval Office During Announcement on GLP-1s
wtf...
I don’t want to make light of this, but various questions cross my mind…
It happened while Eli Lilly CEO, David A. Ricks, touted the drugs…
In all that I have learned and come to realize in the past five years….I find it hard to listen to these big pharma guys talk about “rescuing” Americans and unlocking their potential, etc. with pills….when they pay so very little lip service, if any, to the benefits of healthy habits around eating sleeping, drinking, recreational pursuits, etc.
It’s like they want or have brainwashed the population into thinking a pill fixes everything and requires nothing of the individual struggling with health issues.
And hard to ignore how they refuse to consider or acknowledge how their “remedies” often cause other issues that then require more pills, and on and on it goes.
Meanwhile, the population’s life expectancy decreases and the quality of life is not there due to chronic issues.
Trump’s joking about “no negative outcomes” of these GLP-1 drugs (at the beginning of the transmission) is nothing other than a Ritual Mocking of the Victim.