BREAKING - RFK Jr. to Create List of COVID Injection Injuries
"This proposed rule would establish the COVID-19 Countermeasures Injury Table for the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP)."
Will it happen? Will it happen at scale? Will people who are injured receive fair compensation?
Will anyone ever be held accountable?
As one online commenter remarked: “It would be easier to compile a list of things it did NOT cause.”
See the proposed rule here: https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202510&RIN=0906-AB31
Dear Eccentrik ,Thank you for everything!
How about the "injury" of death???