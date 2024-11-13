Something is leaving people disabled, diseased, and dying, but to talk about the probable cause would make you crazy.

And unfortunately, when people are sick or dead, everything non-human starts to die too…

The numbers representing this problem will vary, of course, depending on data, methodology, and other factors, but it’s certainly not good. In fact, it’s record bad.

Sure, people got lazy and entitled during the Plandemic, and many took advantage, calling out ‘sick’ if they had the sniffles and quarantining at home in their jammies while they watched Netflix and ordered Uber Eats.

And obviously, economic distress is hitting the world hard, but even all that doesn’t encapsulate what we’re seeing and will likely continue to see.

There must be something else, but I just… can’t… seem… to put my finger on it. I am, admittedly, baffled and confused.

If only I were an Expert™…

And whatever the mysterious, enigmatic, cryptic, arcane, unfathomable, puzzling, inexplicable, obscure, inscrutable, secretive, shadowy, elusive, surreal, mystifying, uncanny problem is, it doesn’t appear to be abating…

I wonder if it has anything to do with…

“As of Thursday, 30 November 2023 a total of 11,404,669 COVID and 16,190,661 flu vaccinations have been reported as administered by the NHS in England since the start of the autumn campaign including 61.5 percent of people aged 65 and over having received a COVID jab. Over 4.5 million COVID and flu vaccinations have been administered at the same time.”

And the UK also has more doses given per 100 people (223) than the United States (215).

But it’s not much better here in the U.S.

All due to “Long COVID” of course…

But hey, let’s not blow things out of proportion here…

Whether it’s the U.S., the U.K. or the University of Hard Knocks, we all know it’s “safe & effective.”

How could you conclude anything different??

