Only one problem.

Let’s read that again - “live-born infants” - oh okay, gotchya, so you mean things like stillbirths, miscarriages, and pregnancy terminations (rather noteworthy things) aren’t included, but the study still reaches the conclusion that injection status was “not associated with an increased risk of any MCMs”…

Wow, rather convenient, ehh?

What if a major congenital malformation (MCM) like a fatal genetic defect or structural or functional cardiac condition killed the infant before it could be born alive?

Remember the 25-fold fetal death rate increase in just 10 months? Or how about the alleged 82% miscarriage rate in jabbed mothers, according to the New England Journal of Medicine?

Then you’ve also got the issue that this current study only covered 75 of the 104 MCMs in the European Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies database. Which congenital malformations didn’t they cover? Was it intentional?

After all, they got MCMs from inpatient records within 1 year post-delivery, meaning that milder and later-diagnosed MCMs could have escaped attention. The researchers relied on estimated conception dates from delivery records; less than half a percent were based on the mother’s last menstrual period.

I wonder what studies of injections during the second and third trimester might find? After all, studies have indicated that the “early third trimester” has the highest “antibody transfer through the placenta.”

And I’m sure those high-powered “antibodies” are just splendiferous for the fetus, not to mention the “antibodies” in breastmilk for those babies who do survive.

But back to the current study: “First-Trimester mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination and Risk of Major Congenital Anomalies.”

To put it mildly, it leaves a lot to be desired. To put it how I see it, it’s purposefully omitting and manipulating information to skew the numbers in favor of a predetermined conclusion. The records used are also conspicuously lacking as they relate to problems like obesity, genetics, substance use, and family history.

There are other confounding and unmeasured variables in this thing, too, but I can leave those analyses to the quantitative wizards. What amazes me here is the fact that people are waving this study around as some kind of bulletproof validation of the safety of C-19 injections during pregnancy. That’s laughable.

Then again, it wouldn’t be the first time.

No, it wouldn’t be the first time or the third time or the hundredth time.

Because this is all part of the time we’ve been living in, whether we like it or not. And the only way to push through it - the ludicrous lies and insane depravity of those who want us either dead or dependent and sick - is to never, ever forget the lessons of the past…

Share