Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
4hEdited

"Corona" as in the "crowning 'vaccine'", the 'vaccine' to top all vaccines and the eugenics, depopulation program, to truly kick it off as never before, their "crowning 'achievement'", their coup d'gras, their crowning stamp of approval (the more people dead as quickly as possible, the "better"), the apex of their depraved cannibalistic, child-frakking, child-murdering, genocidal cabal that's so huge but secretive that most people would refuse to believe that it truly exists, stealing and molesting children all around us, and getting away with it with immunity and impunity, that's been going on "forever".

Reply
Share
BizarroBob's avatar
BizarroBob
4h

Can you say, "Depopulation for Global Control"!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture