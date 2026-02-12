The Satanic Transhumanist Cabal will always show you what they’re doing. You just have to ensure your eyes have adjusted to their darkness…

From predictive programming in movies, television, and books to cloaked but very real messages in everyday discourse, it’s not in your imagination. If you can effectively read between the lines (or in some cases, see what’s so clear that many look right through it), then you already understand.

And the same can be said for “coronavirus.”

Ostensibly, a coronavirus is a type of RNA virus that causes respiratory tract infections in humans, everything from the common cold to potentially lethal infections like MERS.

And during the Plandemic PSYOP, we were told that we were facing a “novel coronavirus.”

What we weren’t told - at least directly - was what kind of ‘virus’ we were actually facing.

The so-called CORONA, it would seem, aligns very closely with the real threat that followed the alleged infections, the injections.

What is this “coordinate and routing system (CORONA), which can be deployed dynamically on a 2D ad-hoc nanonetwork,” you ask?

In short, it’s a system of nanoscale devices and machines that communicate, sense information, and process data. We’re talking about everything from molecule-scale robotics to ‘smart’ materials, and even things that function inside the body.

As for the “2D ad-hoc” aspect of these nanonetworks?

Well, “2D” refers to a network existing in a two-dimensional surface or plane rather than in full 3D space. In other words, thin materials, surfaces of chips, biological membranes, and even sheets of graphene and similar nanomaterials.

And finally, the “ad-hoc” part?

In networking terms, this means that there is no fixed infrastructure. Rather than your typical central controllers, things organize themselves. Think nanoparticles that can be scattered all throughout the body, find each other, and then begin to communicate and create a network.

Where have we heard of that before?

But let’s take a step back.

If we’re talking about a “CORONA,” or coordinate and routing system for nanonetworks, what we’re really talking about is a decentralized self-organizing system in which ‘nodes’ can essentially geolocate and function synergistically with minimal energy and computation.

And the literature backs this up. The applications are numerous, but within a greater Transhumanist framework, they will, of course, serve a purpose within the human body and brain.

There’s no denying it.

Now, if you’re a regular reader of this Substack, I won’t bore you by belaboring the point.

You’re already well aware of the numerous self-assembling, electromagnetic, and metallic nanostructures detailed in the patents, as well as the bizarre and sophisticated chip-like, crystalline, tubule, filamentous, and other biohybrid phenomena found in the vials, solutions, and bodily fluids of people exposed to the “vaccines.”

They’ve been observed all over the world since the injections first rolled out, and we all know about the various undeclared ‘goodies’ in these vials, such as the 55 undisclosed chemical elements found in vials from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.

Not to mention the strange MAC addresses linked to the injected!

But, for those of you who aren’t up to speed, you can click on the following to explore just some of my many previous articles that have covered this:

Is this all just too crazy to be true?

Is only some of this stuff in certain vials and batches?

Are these findings just the result of contamination and artifacts?

Is “CORONA” just a coincidence in all this?

Or were the likes of Mik Andersen right all along?

The truth is, we may never really know, but with new efforts to convert the entire childhood injection schedule to “mRNA,” and given a clear Transhumanist Agenda undeniable to those of us with eyes to see and minds to grasp, it’s important that we at least ask the questions.

It’s February of 2026. There is no such thing as ‘crazy’ or ‘conspiracy theorist.’

There are only those who think critically and seek the truth, and those who scoff and sleep.

And seeing the absolute horrors emerging from the Epstein files, another core element of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal, it all just may be worse than we ever could have imagined…