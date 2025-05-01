Humans are dying when they shouldn’t, getting sick when they shouldn’t, suffering in ways that leave medical specialists with decades of experience scratching their heads. Even when brave doctors do admit that these issues are caused by the jab, they often struggle to find adequate treatments.

You’ve probably heard of “post-vaccination” recovery protocols like those offered by the Independent Medical Alliance and The Wellness Company, often featuring things like ivermectin, methylene blue, nattokinase, curcumin, and more.

But still, even with many of these synergistic therapies, many of the injection-injured continue to live in Hell day after day after day.

Could Augmented N-Acetyl Cysteine help?

If you’re not familiar with NAC or Augmented NAC, the literature is rich with benefits. In fact, there are so many demonstrated and purported health impacts, that it’s wild more people aren’t at least trying the enhanced form of this dietary supplement and FDA-approved drug.

Whether augmented or in its typical form, NAC has established positive effects on the body and brain. Its main power lies in the antioxidant glutathione, which has long been known to promote full-spectrum health & well-being.

And that’s only the beginning.

Thanks in large part to this critical tripeptide, NAC and augmented NAC are now shown to have direct effects on the spike protein.

So here’s the thing…

Whether you think the injection injuries are mostly a medical consequence of the spike protein, due to some form of biohybrid nanoarchitecture, or caused by something else entirely, that doesn’t change what’s observed.

With augmented NAC, many people appear to be getting better.

The Italian nonprofit over at ZeroSpike.org is one of the biggest proponents of Augmented NAC, claiming 99% denaturation of the ‘vax spike’ with their proprietary NAC formula vs 28% for standard NAC based on their laboratory tests.

Are they making unfounded claims? Is the company just trying to ‘grift’ and ride the alternative medicine wave?

You be the judge, but they’re certainly making some big statements, with plenty of testimonials to back it up…

But perhaps before we go too far into any one organization’s claims about augmented NAC, we simply look at the literature on NAC in general.

It doesn’t take a deep query to find that NAC has been linked repeatedly to improved outcomes in those struggling with health issues. Given its ability to scavenge for dangerous free radicals, modulate inflammation, and boost immune function across the board, it’s no wonder NAC can work so effectively.

So again, whether the spike protein is a nanoantenna like electrical engineer Mat Taylor and others believe, or a modified form of the main surface antigen of a coronavirus, it doesn’t appear to like NAC.

Share

And, if you’re trying to degrade or disable the kind of network-connected injectable nanobots Dr. Ido Bachelet has developed, it looks like NAC may have a particular impact on those as well…

Of course, as you may very well know, self-assembling nanoarchitecture - especially a nanobotnet - can produce a virtually infinite variety of forms, functions, and interactions.

You could have carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, titanium oxide, silver, DNA origami - a list that goes on and on beyond the stretches of most imaginations.

Thus, not all of these are degraded or ‘combatted’ by Augmented NAC, and in some cases, NAC can be most effective if it’s delivered in its own newfangled nanostructure.

Remember, in theory, these highly sophisticated nanostructures can be used for good. Unfortunately, mad scientists could easily swap out a ‘payload’ of an actually safe and effective therapy with something specifically designed to cause problems.

Just imagine…

A ‘war’ of sorts waged at the nanoscale, with Sci-Fi-like, nano-sized biohybrid entities mimicking the effects of the immune system pitted against foreign combatants with nanoweaponry trying to invade and conquer.

Self-assembling, quasi-biological infrastructures and fortresses, filled with their own miniature versions of walls, battlements, towers, and everything else.

If we’re being attacked at the macro scale through things like planetary geoengineering (with nanomaterials), why wouldn’t these democidal transhumanists also use the micro or nanoscale to attack us in ways unseen?

Why would they only attack us externally, when they can do it clandestinely internally?

And even if you think the whole ‘nano thing’ is just looney talk, the technologies do exist, so isn’t getting a head start a good thing? Isn’t foreseeing how technocratic transhumanists could use these technologies a good thing?

Of course, once we recognize the probability of such a reality, the true work begins: finding a solution.

NAC is just a small piece of the puzzle in addressing this. And it certainly won’t work for everyone.

However, when supercharged with new abilities, it does show significant promise and not just as relayed by those who produce it and profit from it.

Don’t trust me. I don’t endorse it, I’m no shill, and I can’t attest to its effects. If you haven’t tried it, it’s worth a shot - pun unintended.

Others in this space, such as Dr. Ana Mihalcea, have recommended combining Vitamin C with the established chelating agent, EDTA, to remove metal ions from the body and begin the healing process.

The good news is, there appear to be new and powerful protocols all the time.

The bad news is, there appear to be new and powerful weapons all the time too, wielded by psychopaths and unleashed on the largely unwitting populace in exponentially more sophisticated ways.

So whether you view this fight through the lens of most medical doctors, or you extend some latitude for the possibility of self-assembling EMF nanoweaponry, we can at least find unity in one thing.

One goal.

To put these motherfuckers away.

Share