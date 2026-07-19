CDC Director Nominee: "mRNA Technology Is Safe and Effective"
Erica Schwartz also stated: “I believe that vaccines are safe and effective.”
When asked if she will “commit to removing information on the CDC website suggesting a link between vaccines and autism,” Schwartz said: “You have my commitment that I will look at that exact website.”
Almost as if they're using mRNA gene alteration and perhaps a bit of hypnosis technology to get CDC directors to see mRNA and all vaccines as safe and effective.
Not that I really believe it. But the way the CDC director candidate bots behave one could not be faulted for wondering if perhaps they've been gene altered to see things a certain way. Either that or $$$$ altered.
Why not? They're promising to "cure" (read that as treat) cancer using AI plus mRNA so why not use mRNA gene alteration to alter how you feel about the devastating cancer causing and other effects of mRNA?
It's not the reality it is the perception of reality that counts. Apparently they're working really hard on how one should perceive reality
And somehow a certain type of candidate always seems to percolate to the top of the CDC director list.
As a hypnotist would say
Repeat after me. "mRNA is safe and effective"
AND, vaccines don't cause autism or anything else that may be perceived as bad
Now Go forth with your newly installed perception algorithm. You will notice how much better the world feels and how suddenly you have become a $$$$ magnet. It is all a matter of getting your perceptions straight.
On September 8, 2025, as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military, Trump called ALL vaccines “poison,” “EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.”
Why then are military members still subjected to them and with zero tolerance for religious accommodation/exemptions for those forced injections?
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOWoC4ADy0y/?l=1&hl=en
At what point does it become mockery?
Moderna's next mRNA injection “mFLUSIVA (mRNA-1010)” is expected to be released in August 2026.
Should we force this one on the military too without any religious freedom?