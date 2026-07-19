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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
10h

Almost as if they're using mRNA gene alteration and perhaps a bit of hypnosis technology to get CDC directors to see mRNA and all vaccines as safe and effective.

Not that I really believe it. But the way the CDC director candidate bots behave one could not be faulted for wondering if perhaps they've been gene altered to see things a certain way. Either that or $$$$ altered.

Why not? They're promising to "cure" (read that as treat) cancer using AI plus mRNA so why not use mRNA gene alteration to alter how you feel about the devastating cancer causing and other effects of mRNA?

It's not the reality it is the perception of reality that counts. Apparently they're working really hard on how one should perceive reality

And somehow a certain type of candidate always seems to percolate to the top of the CDC director list.

As a hypnotist would say

Repeat after me. "mRNA is safe and effective"

AND, vaccines don't cause autism or anything else that may be perceived as bad

Now Go forth with your newly installed perception algorithm. You will notice how much better the world feels and how suddenly you have become a $$$$ magnet. It is all a matter of getting your perceptions straight.

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Ridgeline Beacon's avatar
Ridgeline Beacon
8h

On September 8, 2025, as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military, Trump called ALL vaccines “poison,” “EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.”

Why then are military members still subjected to them and with zero tolerance for religious accommodation/exemptions for those forced injections?

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOWoC4ADy0y/?l=1&hl=en

At what point does it become mockery?

Moderna's next mRNA injection “mFLUSIVA (mRNA-1010)” is expected to be released in August 2026.

Should we force this one on the military too without any religious freedom?

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