Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, who is “performing the delegable duties of the CDC Director,” delayed the release of a study set to be published in mid-March. Reportedly, Bhattacharya expressed concerns over the study’s research method, an observational method used to calculate the so-called effectiveness of the C-19 injections.

Meanwhile, establishment scientists and career bureaucrats claim that this observational method is the norm, calling this delay not routine but “unusual.”

You may remember, Bhattacharya vocally opposed the lockdowns and mask mandates in 2020, even co-authoring The Great Barrington Declaration that criticized the policies for “producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

The Declaration called for an immediate return to normalcy for those at minimal risk:

However, it should be noted that the Declaration also stated that “the rate of new infections… can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine.”

Now, if we flash forward to the currently delayed CDC report, we see that the agency essentially lauds the “effectiveness” of the C-19 injections, claiming that they reduced emergency visits and hospitalizations by over half:

Of course, as Bhattacharya has been right to note, the study’s observational method is ripe for flaws and shortcomings.

Differences in health behaviors and lifestyles aren’t fully accounted for, selection biases can be rampant, and misclassification biases and confounders may limit the external and internal validity of such studies.

Was the ~14-day window post-injection used to signal “unvaccinated” vs “vaccinated”?

We’ll likely never get the full picture - which is par for the course - but the delay of the study’s release at least indicates that there are still some conscientious actors in these institutions, and not all hands are tied by Big Pharma ideology and agency capture.

Bhattacharya and others have since suggested that a study of this subject skip the long-standing “Test-Negative Design” and instead use randomized clinical trials, where some participants receive the injection, and others receive a placebo.

Because, as we all know, any insinuation that these nanoweapon injections reduced emergency visits by 50% and hospitalizations by 55% is not only laughable. It’s disgusting.

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