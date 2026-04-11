Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
20h

I suspect a lot of people want to be on the QT about the jabs right now. Before people start remembering the furin cleavages, the hiv inserts and perhaps getting curious as to why hiv/aids is skyrocketing in this country....

Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
2h

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/big-pharma-companies-halt-covid-shot-trial-after-failing-to-recruit-enough-participants/

“Even when patients are willing to participate in COVID studies, more than 80% fail at pre-screening ⁠because they don’t meet the health criteria."

Surely, who enjoys good health after vaccinations ?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture