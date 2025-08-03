CLOWN WORLD: Court Rules Efficacy Is Irrelevant in Former LA Schools C-19 Vax Mandate...
In the latest installment of Upside-Down, Demon-Clown World, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that the Los Angeles Unified School District’s previous jab mandate was “more than reasonable,” despite acknowledging it didn’t prevent infection or transmission…
Turns out, the Court found that reducing symptoms - really? - is all it takes…
And what symptoms, exactly, was this “vaccine” allegedly “lessening”?
Symptoms like:
Having a healthy heart?
healthy lungs?
healthy brain?
healthy veins?
healthy joints?
healthy intestine?
healthy stomach?
healthy tendons?
healthy muscles?
healthy eyes?
healthy immune system?
healthy…
I’ve never seen any independent study showing the shots reduced ANY symptoms. Simply saying it enough times doesn’t make it true.
"Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat" - Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.
It’s a “Killer” Vaccine Worldwide: Japanese researchers say side effects of COVID vaccines linked to 201 types of diseases
“You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones”, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Former Minister of Internal Affairs (emphasis added)
“You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs”. Professor Masayasu Inoue, Osaka City University School of Medicine, emphasis added)
“The mRNA vaccine disperses throughout the body and is not contained in the shoulder like most vaccines.
“It doesn’t know where to go. If it goes into the bloodstream, it goes to the brain, liver and kidneys,” Professor Masanori Fukushima, Kyoto University (emphasis added)
