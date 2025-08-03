Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
STH's avatar
STH
1d

I’ve never seen any independent study showing the shots reduced ANY symptoms. Simply saying it enough times doesn’t make it true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
1d

"Quos Deus vult perdere, prius dementat" - Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.

 It’s a “Killer” Vaccine Worldwide: Japanese researchers say side effects of COVID vaccines linked to 201 types of diseases

“You Were Right, Vaccines Are Killing Millions of Our Loved Ones”, Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Former Minister of Internal Affairs (emphasis added)

“You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs”. Professor Masayasu Inoue, Osaka City University School of Medicine, emphasis added)

“The mRNA vaccine disperses throughout the body and is not contained in the shoulder like most vaccines.

“It doesn’t know where to go. If it goes into the bloodstream, it goes to the brain, liver and kidneys,” Professor Masanori Fukushima, Kyoto University (emphasis added)

https://www.globalresearch.ca/its-a-killer-vaccine-worldwide-japanese-researchers-say-side-effects-of-covid-vaccines-linked-to-201-types-of-diseases/5866700

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture