You probably wonder why this is happening.

Why it ever happened. Why anybody, anywhere, in any right state of mind could think this was appropriate.

Because while COVID was (or wasn’t) a bioweapon released from a lab for nefarious reasons, what really outmatched the virus was the mind virus.

And from that mind virus, came worship of the true bioweapon: the “vaccine.”

Unfortunately, many people and institutions in the world are still under the spell. Others will never be dispelled, because they’re not under a spell - for them, this is very intentional. They know very well what they’re doing and have every intention to see it through till its end - our end.

But thankfully (perhaps?) the road to Hell is being paved with good intentions that can change.

Some people just need a little more time, a little more convincing.

Especially when it comes to the bamboozled brainwashees of higher indoctrination…

But Let's Zoom Out

Let’s look at something that we could easily forget because many among us, sadly, have self-memoryholed to suppress the Truth of that deceitful, destructive, never-before-seen COVID ERA…

Let’s remember what they did.

Kids got locked down. IQs dropped. Test scores dropped. Speech skills dropped. Newborns didn’t develop properly, didn’t learn to recognize faces due to the masks. We deprived the youngest and most vulnerable among us of that fundamental, innately human thing called touch.

Meanwhile , millions starved in third-world countries.

And we’re just talking about the lockdowns, not even the “vaccine” yet!

But this is what they did. They did it with tyrannical arrogance. They did it with impunity. They did it because they don’t care, because they only care about what happens to them - others be damned.

Locking down the world - forcing kids into isolation and controlling their futures by requiring a dangerous injection - was never needed.

Not only wasn’t there a need to do it, but they knew there wasn’t a need to do it and they smirked about it right in front of our faces.

“They,” of course, being the vaunted experts…

They don’t call him ‘Flip-Flopping Fauci’ for no reason!

But I digress…

Point is, there was never any need for young people, especially college-bound students, to get vaccinated. The hivemind bought the propaganda and many of the so-called institutions of higher learning swallowed it whole and pushed it with vim and vigor.

And these colleges got plenty of $$$ to do so.

But what about the costs to the kids? What scientific basis was used to justify these meaningless, dangerous policies pushing an experimental biologic that posed more harm than help?

And craziest of all?

The worst part of all this may not be what was done (and continues to be done), but rather the ongoing coverup of what was done. The suppression. The demonization of anyone who questions it.

Why are 20 colleges still mandating the vax? What reason do they see for this? What possible scientific basis could there be? Did they get stuck in a time warp? Do they still think it’s late 2020/early 2021 and all we need is a ‘primary series’ of the 100% safe & effective and we’re good to go because we’re clearly All In This Together™?

Remember when students tried to get religious exemptions but they were mostly rejected and doctors who wrote medical exemptions lost their practices?

Is that why so many college students ended up succumbing and taking the jab because, hey, the media and health authorities assured us it was all benefit and no risk?

Because any adverse outcomes, like myocarditis, were “very rare” and even if they did occur it was still better to be jabbed?

But that’s just it, isn’t it?

Whether it’s the masses who just wish to ‘move on’ while easily falling for the next PSYOP, or the people who deep down know they were duped but want to find some silver lining - it’s all about minimization.

“Sure, there might be some problems with the vaccine, but it’s not as bad as the virus itself!”

“Well yea, it doesn’t provide lasting protection, but neither do flu shots!”

“It’s not about preventing transmission or sickness, it’s about reducing hospitalization rates!”

“Well of course most of the people in the hospital are vaccinated, most people in general got vaccinated!”

“I got COVID really bad, but just imagine how much worse it would be.”

“Yes, I suffered a severe adverse event from my vaccination and my life will never be the same, but I’m happy I did my part and I don’t want to be anti-science or anti-vax and discourage others from getting it.”

At a certain point, the rationalizations sound made up.

There’s no way somebody could be that naïve and brainwashed, right? Not now, not today in 2024 with everything we know and everything we’ve seen...

Sad thing is, as long as the Mockingbird Media continues to give some people license to move the goalposts, they will. They’ll move them at breakneck speed, at “The Speed of Science,” with the short-term memory of a goldfish, happily parroting those perfect little platitudes and headlines all the way.

And in many cases, the more so-called intelligent or educated an individual is, the more likely they are to perform the necessary mental gymnastics to defend the indefensible.

If you’ve ever seen the glazed-eye look, the sudden emotional outburst, or that clear and sharp avoidance, you know. The dark psychology penetrated deep.

And plenty of young people, either coerced by colleges and universities or pushed by parents and peers, are suffering the consequences…

You do have to wonder…

While I’m not one to readily quantify things, how much of all this is explained by evil and how much is the road to evil’s paradise paved by the uninformed and in-denial?

We’re talking about the human ego here, so while only a fraction of the planet is pathocratic maniacs, there are plenty of people who don’t want to admit they’re wrong.

It’s basically like drug addicts and alcoholics who won’t face the truth. It’s that powerful. Fear. Pride. Intellectualism.

It’s no wonder so many of the students and faculty at the best colleges do not want to be questioned. After all, they’re the ‘best and brightest.’ Their framework for structuring the world - the lens through which they view the world - is like something out of a different kind of place. Because it is.

An insular ivory tower on a sun-swept hill from which to look down on all of us.

They are the enlightened ones, and they will decree how we live our lives and why. Dogmatic academics on the West Coast. Self-aggrandizing bureaucrats who float to the top through failure on the East Coast. It’s all the same.

It’s - at least - all a similar complex.

Yes, there is evil - absolute evil - but then there are the structures that make it all possible, brimming with the kind of people, who even if they did see something truly malevolent, simply close their eyes and take their check.

But for the most part, they’re in the bubble. Slurping from the ideological trough and asking for more.

Just ask Stanford :

Or Harvard:

But if there is a silver lining, it’s that people are coming around to the nonsense.

I can hate and harp on the mindless minions, the corrupt two-faces, the generally good but clueless average person, but there is something in their gut. They do sense something and whether they face it upfront, or turn away, remains to be seen.

With monkeypox declared a ‘Global Emergency,’ COVID-19 ‘surging’ in wastewater, and “bird flu” somehow justifying the culling of millions of chickens and cows worldwide, it’s wild to see.

They’re trying it again, and they want to push new mRNA “vaccines” again, and they want to change us just a little more, a little further, a little closer to... transhuman.

But it’s not working. I don’t believe it’s working.

And I know for a fact, that many others don’t believe it’s working either…