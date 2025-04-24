Dead right after a certain something?

No connection

Very sick right after a certain something?

Don’t be crazy

Increases that match monotonically with other increases and never happened before those increases?

purely coincidental

A bullet goes through somebody’s head at point blank range. The bullet killed that person.

Ridiculous! The cause of death was due to the destruction of vital brain areas, catastrophic hemorrhaging, high intracranial pressure, hypoxia, and shock - don’t be a conspiracy theorist!!

It’s not conspiracy theory, it’s pattern recognition.

Am I an expert?

Yes, an expert in inductive reasoning.

