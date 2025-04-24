Dead right after a certain something?
No connection
Very sick right after a certain something?
Don’t be crazy
Increases that match monotonically with other increases and never happened before those increases?
purely coincidental
A bullet goes through somebody’s head at point blank range. The bullet killed that person.
Ridiculous! The cause of death was due to the destruction of vital brain areas, catastrophic hemorrhaging, high intracranial pressure, hypoxia, and shock - don’t be a conspiracy theorist!!
It’s not conspiracy theory, it’s pattern recognition.
Am I an expert?
Yes, an expert in inductive reasoning.
actually it DOES imply causation and that needs to be verified; then there are times when the correlation is so strong it leaves no other practical possibility.
Correlation doesn’t prove causation, but it sure as fuck implies it. There’s a correlation between the use of fiat currency and the rise of stupid rich people.