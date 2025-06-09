Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Curley's avatar
Chris Curley
2d

No its not dog. Its all smoke and mirrors to distract you from the Technocratic AI prison that is being rolled out in real time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eccentrik
Elsie E Connelly's avatar
Elsie E Connelly
2d

A small victory but a worthwhile one

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture