You might have missed it, but a couple of years ago, Jim Caviezel, star of Sound of Freedom, a movie based on the real-life story of a federal agent fighting child traffickers and saving children, dropped some bombs.

He spoke plainly about adrenochrome, an “elite drug” that’s “10 times more potent than heroin” and “has some mystical qualities as far as making you look younger.”

In his role as Tim Ballard, a former U.S. Homeland Security official with a heart of gold, Caviezel certainly went down the rabbit hole.

“110,000 people are disappeared in Mexico City, where do they go?” Caviezel said in one interview.

“So the agents I’ve spoken to… for a barrel of body parts, what’s gonna be adrenochrome, all the plumes that are in the mothers’ wombs, that goes into a plastic barrel, and that’s $77,000, now that gets sent into these biolabs.”

He later notes, “So in this movie there is a sex island because Epstein Island isn’t the only sex island out there.”

Now, although Caviezel might be hazy on the technical details of adrenochrome, its sourcing, and molecular/chemical properties, what he says does ring true. He’s definitely got down the overall lay of the land!

But if you’re into the granular science, MIT biological engineer, Dr. Shiva, breaks down quite succinctly how torture can lead to adrenochrome production:

Here’s the deal, though.

We’ve long heard people laugh off the idea of a ‘super elixir’ for ‘the elite,’ but adrenochrome might just be that thing. And surely that’s not the only Satanic delicacy, as we’ve seen with “beef jerky” and other pedovore code language in the Epstein files.

Anyway, just thought I’d drop this little Truth grenade for those of you who missed it!

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