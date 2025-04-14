You see them every day, believe it or not

Hear their gentle whispers, cool commands, words crafted for perfect deliverance, a placid appearance of all things right and true…

They seem to come when you’re at your absolute lowest too, broken and dark; at your highest, your best, soaring and searching for more.

Their path is not difficult. In fact, it’s easy. Simple. Comfortable. Completely figured out for all to know and heed.

All you have to do is follow.

Some people walk among them unknowingly, even happily, unwitting servants to their purpose.

Beguiled by words, seduced by actions, blinded to the dark beneath the facade.

Oh, they’re real alright. As real as the dew in the grass or the stars in the sky.

In heart, soul, and mind, they are. And you’d know them if you looked. You’d know them if you dared to look.

But how many do?

How many listen to what they know to be true - rather than what they wish were so?

How to distinguish between that pretty patina and the abyss below?

After all, look too hard, stare too deep, and you become it…

But deny it, and it becomes you.

At times, to see properly is just to switch, and for many, the switch is there, well within reach. A short and simple action, yet rarer than ever thought…

So will they hit it?

Will they illuminate those unspoken horrors to finally see and know? Will the light blind them? Too much to see at once, too much to digest in full?

Or do they prefer to ignore the unseen, silence the unspeakable, resigned to an insidious lie over an unsettling truth?

Demons are real, you know.

And that’s the last thing they want you to know, as you peel back the mask, stare through the shadows, and smile with fearless knowing at that ugly, melting face…

