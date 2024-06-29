Did This Man PROPHESIZE the Plandemic, Jabs, and Strange "Calamari Clots"??
A self-proclaimed "remote viewer" might just have seen it all...
If you have some free time and wanna get into something a bit occult, check out this video.
It’s bizarre, to say the least…
And if you’re interested in “remote viewing,” the CIA has you covered here.
When I learned in 1990 about chemtrails, I considered the source. If they were going to that to us, they'd be just as willing to do worse. Then in 2008, I read one of my favorite books, Murder by Injection by Eustace Mullins and also The World without Cancer by G Edward Griffin. If you haven't read them, make sure to do it.
Yeah...I was indoctrinated into similar when I was a child and this is just trickery. It's not a prophecy of any kind. It's controlled release of information for effect.
What effect? IDK, though I'm certain it's there somewhere in the shadows. I'm sure it can be revealed with enough digging into this guy's history and relationship to the government(s). Though I won't devote my time to it someone else might find it intriguing to do so.
All the effects of the ingredients of the injections were war gamed years in advance. Revealing this information in 2017 is not prophetic. Predictive programming, yes.
Sleight of hand. Trickery. This guy is either an unwitting pawn or a misguided minion.
I pray he wakes from his nightmare. God Bless.